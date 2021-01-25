HARBOR SPRINGS — Students, parents and nearby residents got a start when Harbor Springs Police issued a lockdown at Harbor Springs Schools and requested other residents stay indoors.
The situation began with a bomb threat, according to a release sent by Police Chief Kyle Knight just before 5 p.m. Monday.
Harbor Springs Police received the threat at about 2:30 p.m. Monday. It concerned areas surrounding the intersection of Main and State streets, though the release noted no specific target or any suspect at this point.
Still, it spurred officers to evacuate residents and businesses closest to the intersection — done as a precaution, according to the release, and those further away were instructed to stay inside.
No injuries have been reported.
Students at Harbor Springs Schools were freed from lockdown at 4:15 p.m.
As of 5:30 p.m., police continued to request locals avoid downtown Harbor Springs. See the department’s Facebook page for updates on that advisory.
Harbor Springs Police, Michigan State Police and Emmett County Sheriff’s Department officers are investigating the matter. Anyone with information on the threat should call Harbor Springs Police at 231-526-6211.
