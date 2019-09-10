TRAVERSE CITY — A man got a ride to jail Sunday evening after officers said he cut off a police cruiser, swerved across the roadway and nearly caused an accident — all on his bicycle.
They suspect he was on narcotics — officers found a psilocybin mushroom, a psychedelic used recreationally, on him, Traverse City Police Department Sgt. Matt Richmond said Monday.
Officers took up the 41-year-old Traverse City man’s trail after spotting him swerving along both lanes of East State Street just after 10 p.m.
He blew through several stop signs before patrol officers flipped on their lights.
“He turned around, flipped the officer off and continued to pedal away while flipping the officer off,” Richmond said.
He eventually stopped but proved “extremely aggressive and vulgar” toward police, Richmond added, refusing requests that he get a ride home and stay off his bike.
The man ended the conversation by abruptly pedaling off toward the intersection of Front and Hope streets, blowing through an intersection and nearly getting hit by another driver. At this point, officers attempted and failed to stop him again before moving to cut the bicyclist off and finding success.
He yelled profanities as officers arrested him, Richmond said.
The man was lodged in jail and awaits charges from the Grand Traverse County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.