TRAVERSE CITY — A Traverse City man is accused of shoving a homeowner off a porch, breaking into the house — then leaving as soon as police ordered him out.
"We got on the scene, told him to get out of the house and he came out of the house and got on the ground," Traverse City Police Sgt. Pete Simerson said.
Police arrived shortly after the 44-year-old man broke into the Grant Street home, Simerson said. They got the call at around 4:50 p.m. Wednesday.
Police suspect the man had taken some sort of drug prior to the incident, Simerson said. He was taken to Munson Medical Center, then to Grand Traverse County Jail on suspicion of first-degree home invasion, entering without permission and assault.
The homeowner was unhurt and nothing was taken from inside, Simerson said.
