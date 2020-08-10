TRAVERSE CITY — Police gathered around an east Eighth Street building Monday afternoon as an armed man barricaded himself inside.
Traverse City Police Department Capt. Jim Bussell, who at 4:30 p.m. was on scene of the stand-off, said a 911 call came to dispatchers about 20 minutes earlier.
The call reported a "guy with a gun," Bussell said, and officers rushed to the scene.
"There's nobody hurt or anything as of now, that's all I really know at this point," he said.
Police believe the man is by himself.
Bussell requests people avoid the 800 block of east Eighth Street near Barlow Street until the situation is resolved.
See updates at www.record-eagle.com.
