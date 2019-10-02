TRAVERSE CITY — Police responded to a reported armed robbery in a dark, Eighth Street alley.
A Traverse City man, 31, called for emergency responders just after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday from the north alley in the 800 block of Eighth Street, between Barlow and Rose streets. He told police he was attacked from behind by a man swinging a knife, said Capt. Jim Bussell.
The captain said the man told police the attacker stabbed him in the forehead four times, though reports show he sustained a small cut. The attacker also reportedly "roundhouse kicked" the man in the ribs and knocked him to the ground, Bussell said.
Police said the man reported he handed over about $100 in cash to the attacker, who fled west down the alley.
Bussell said the man described the attacker between 20 and 25 years old, at 5 foot and 10 inches tall, between 180 and 210 pounds, with short, dark hair and no facial hair. Additionally, the attacker was described as wearing a dark green hoodie with a faded design, light-colored jeans with rips and white sneakers, the captain said.
Police attempted to track the suspect with a K-9 officer and dog, but nobody was found.
The crime scene also was investigated, but turned up little evidence, Bussell said.
The reported robbery victim refused medical treatment at the scene and told authorities he had been drinking before the attack, the captain said.
