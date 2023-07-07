TRAVERSE CITY — Carmen Beemer was crowned this year’s Cherry Queen Friday night at the Hagerty Center at Northwestern Michigan College’s Maritime Academy.
“I am absolutely honored and speechless to have been chosen to represent not only this area, but the entire national cherry industry,” Beemer said. “Words cannot describe the way I feel.”
Beemer graduated from Grand Rapids Community College in 2022. She is currently studying horticulture science at Michigan State University.
“I am so excited for her,” said Olivia Coolman, last year’s Cherry Queen. “She is such a genuine soul.”
The 1987-1988 Cherry Queen Cindy Pleva-Weber emceed the coronation. She said the preliminary candidates were narrowed down to four finalists through a two-day series of interviews, and a speech on the cherry industry.
Pleva-Weber then explained how the winner was secretly determined by silent judges during events throughout the week, and the contestants only found out who the judges were these last couple of days.
While Beemer was awarded $8,500 in scholarship money, candidates Emma McGuire and Callie Thomas were each given $1,250 toward the school of their choice; plus a wardrobe of clothes, provided by Cherry Festival sponsors.
Estelle Eichberger, Cherry Queen runner-up, was awarded an additional $500.
The National Cherry Festival presented $12,500 in total scholarship awards.
“We had an amazing court this year,” said event director Mary Grubb. “The girls had lots of fun and they all became good friends.”
Grubb worked closely with former Queen Coolman throughout the last year. She pointed out the role is a marketing position; it’s not a pageant, as it is often called.
“Our queens are role models who are looked up to by a lot of people,” she said. “Especially younger girls. When we travel to other cities, they are always overjoyed that the Cherry Queen is in their presence.”
Representatives from the U.S. Coast Guard presented a set of golden wings to the new queen in a special pinning ceremony at the end of the coronation.
“All you ladies have held yourselves with such poise and strength,” said Commanding Officer Andrew Schanno. “You have set the example for the next generation.”
Grubb said Coolman has been a great role model throughout her reign as Cherry Queen, and that she left some big shoes to fill.
Coolman and Beemer both had tears in their eyes as the room stood in applause and recognition of their new Cherry Queen.
“Get ready for a big year,” Coolman said. “And get used to being a queen.”
