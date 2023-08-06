INTERLOCHEN — Joyce Fetrow has hobbies to enjoy year-round. She’s a beekeeper, mushroom hunter, photographer, comedian, and much more.
But she says rock hunting holds a special place in her heart.
Many years ago, Joyce battled alcoholism that drove her to some dark places.
Now, she dedicates her life to helping others find recovery as project manager for the Northern Michigan Opioid Response Consortium.
She said finding rocks and turning them into new things inspires her to keep on track with her sobriety.
“We walk all over [rocks] every single day and most people have no idea. They walk on dirt roads and that they never look down and see them in their true glory,” she said. “To be overlooked, to have something so beautiful and be overlooked by the common population, to me, resembles what that person who suffers from substance use is.”
Hear Joyce’s story on the latest episode of Points North from Interlochen Public Radio by scanning the QR code.
