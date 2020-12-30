TRAVERSE CITY — People who test positive for COVID-19 in northern Michigan have a way of potentially saving the lives of others who test positive for it.
Versiti in Traverse City and Munson Healthcare are still actively seeking donations of COVID-19 convalescent plasma to treat people who are hospitalized with the disease.
Munson has been a participant of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration-led trial in partnership with the Mayo Clinic since May. Seven months later, doctors say more than 300 locals have received the treatment with anecdotal evidence showing significant reductions in the time it takes to recover from the disease both locally and nationally.
The FDA authorized the treatment for emergency use in August.
"It's been very active and something we've felt very good about both in the community for donating and in the hospital as a hope for treatment," said Dr. William Kanner, a pathologist that practices at Munson and serves as its pathology section chief.
The human immune system produces antibodies any time it recognizes a pathogen that doesn't belong in it. Those antibodies then fight current viral infections while warding the virus off from re-entering the body.
Infusing COVID convalescent plasma speeds up this process. Medical providers take blood with antibodies from patients who have already recovered from COVID-19 and put them into a patient who recently tested positive for it.
The patient's recovery path depends on the concentration of the antibodies the donor gave. They're defined medically as "high titer" and "low titer." Doctors prefer high titer antibodies, but low titer antibodies can still help.
"That's why it's so important for donors to donate," Kanner said. "The more donations people give the more chance we have of getting a high titer unit to give to patients."
COVID convalescent plasma joins the trio of FDA authorized antibody cocktails from Eli Lilly and Regeneron as blood-based treatments that have shown promising data in widespread use.
According to Mayo, aggregated data from participating hospitals has shown the seven-day mortality rate and 30-day mortality rate both were reduced when patients were transfused with the plasma within three days of COVID-19 diagnosis.
"The big lesson from the Mayo studies is to treat early," Kanner said. "Early means, ideally, within the first 3 to 5 days of illness. That's when it works the best."
Munson isn't offering the Eli Lilly or Regeneron drugs quite yet, citing a lack of limited safety data, questionable efficacy, and restrictive criteria in a document on its website. McLaren Northern Michigan became the region's first in December to offer the two cocktails.
Both the antibody cocktail and convalescent plasma treatments require providers to be in the same room as a patient who is known to be COVID-19 positive for an hour.
Donating plasma with Versiti is much more simple. Formerly positive patients who are interested should contact Versiti two to three weeks after they recover from infection, Kanner said. Then, patients will be provided with eligibility testing and forms to fill out.
Positive patients can donate plasma up to 12 times with Versiti. The beauty of the treatment is that a single person can help more people depending on how often they donate. Kanner said a person is usually treated with one or two units, so person who donates six units can treat at a minimum of three people.
"The more of these kinds of therapies that we do, the more hope we can offer patients and the more tools we have to treat," Kanner said.
By the numbers
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose by 4,200 in Michigan on Wednesday with 51 new deaths reported. Wednesday was the last day the state will be reporting data until Saturday because of the holiday weekend.
