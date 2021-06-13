A University of Michigan graduate is bringing her master’s degree project to life while simultaneously uplifting an Indigenous community.
For the past year and a half, Eva Roos has collaborated with the Burt Lake Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians in Cheboygan County to design and implement a healing garden for its headquarters in Brutus.
While Roos used the project to complete her degrees in science and landscape architecture, the experience required her to become knowledgeable in the Band’s language, faith and cultural history.
The garden will be named Izhi-Minoging Mashkikiwan — which translates to “place where medicines grow well.”
“When you study at a westernized institution, it is very rare they make connections between Indigenous people and designing a landscape,” Roos said. “To me, especially if you’re interested in ecological design, you’re talking about ecosystems that have been cared for by Indigenous people for millennia.”
Roos brought the design proposal to the Burt Lake Band Tribal Council in December 2019. To her surprise, the council jumped at her plans almost immediately.
“I could see myself going out there and setting and, and meditating,” Executive Director Nola Parkey said. “(We knew) it’s going to be a great place, just to be quiet, it’s hard to find places like that anymore.”
The global pandemic, however, Roos could never expect.
She spent the following months working with the tribal council via conference calls while making the occasional trip up north. The healing garden is meant to represent the Burt Lake Band’s cultural heritage. The pandemic, she said, never sacrificed that goal but changed her methods for accomplishment.
The garden will feature more than 40 species of plants that make up the traditional Ojibwe Medicine Wheel. In addition to the main garden, Roos’ design proposal also includes a small parking lot, an outdoor gathering space and an overnight camping area at the Band’s offices at 3062 Indian Road.
Roos’ full report and 2D modeling can be seen on her portfolio website at evaroos.com/copy-of-planting-design-beauty-in-c-2.
Burt Lake Band historian Richard Wiles said the garden represents more than physical healing.
On Oct. 15, 1900, the Cheboiganing Burt Lake Band village was burned by white settlers, leading to the displacement of the entire community.
While the 1836 Treaty of Washington states the Band would receive a reservation of 1,000 acres, the U.S. failed to provide the land. The 1855 Treaty of Detroit also guaranteed a place and recognition as a sovereign nation; however, the Burt Lake Band has been fighting for reaffirmation as a federally recognized Native American Tribe for decades.
In 2017, the Burt Lake Band sued the Bureau of Indian Affairs, but the case is still making its way through the federal court system
“It’s a healing garden in many different ways,” Wiles said. “It grows medicine that will heal but in the eyes of the Burt Lake Band it represents a healing process. Someone is finally doing something for them and recognizing they exist.”
Roos said she took advantage of her student status to finance the project. She applied for grants and scholarships that will fund the first stages of construction. The rest, Roos is raising through crowdfunding. So far, her Fundly campaign has raised $4,442 out of its $12,700 goal.
Roos and a group of volunteers will begin planting the garden this weekend, though the project will likely take the rest of the summer. Even after construction is complete Roos plans to continue working with the Burt Lake Band to help with the upkeep.
“This garden is meant to grow with the people,” Roos said. “As it grows, people learn about it, they take ownership, they’ll make changes that are not in the design right now. That’s gonna be the dream.”
