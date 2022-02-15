TRAVERSE CITY — Plans already in the works to upgrade Traverse City’s water and sewer systems put it in good position to receive future federal funding.
Tons of new infrastructure funding from the state will go to two revolving funds that provide low-interest loans to make sewer and water infrastructure fixes, city Manager Marty Colburn told commissioners at a study session Monday.
“So whereas many cities may not be teed up, we’re actually really in the captain’s seat right now,” he said.
Two questions remain, though: how many additional projects will the city need to tackle over a five-year span, and how many of them will be paid for through grants.
It was a bit of new information among a refresher from city Municipal Utilities Director Art Krueger. He told commissioners about the estimated $27,601,000 in projects the city wants to tackle in wastewater system upgrades.
Among that is $14,544,000 to fix aging screening and settling systems in the first half of the Traverse City Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant, Krueger said. Two screening rooms to remove large debris need upgrades, as do eight large settling tanks that date from the 1930s at the oldest and 1950s at the newest.
Those would be replaced with two round settling tanks, even though it’s nearly twice the cost of upgrading the current tanks, Krueger said — more than $6 million versus $3.5 million. The new tanks will be more efficient, and the current ones use a conveyor-like system to empty out sludge that constantly needs maintenance.
Then, there’s a massive piece of plumbing called the headworks, a 24-inch-diameter, 150-foot-long pipe that distributes wastewater within the plant.
The metal pipe was corroding from gases in the wastewater, and is now “99 percent” wrapped in an epoxy coating designed to keep it from failing, Krueger said. That cost about $110,000, but made more sense than replacing it for $500,000 or so if it’s no longer needed following plant upgrades.
Two huge screw pumps that carry wastewater from the settling processes to the treatment stages will be replaced with submersible pumps for $1.7 million instead of $2.7 million for two new screw pumps, Krueger said.
The city also will need to replace its ultraviolet light system, the last stage of treatment used to neutralize any bacteria before water drains from the plant into the Boardman River, said Todd Sneathen, Huppel Roth & Clark vice president. The firm is working with the city on plans for the various water and sewer projects.
That’s set for 2025 and will cost $2,699,000, Sneathen said. That’ll satisfy a consent agreement with the state Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy to upgrade the system.
Two surges in 2016 damaged the system’s electronics, causing temporary outages in a system that needed replacing soon anyway. It’s near the end of its design life and can’t handle the plant’s full output capacity, as previously reported.
Other parts of the wastewater system need work, too, like rerouting a massive sewer main that rests on a wall along the Boardman River, and relining old, leaky pipes to keep groundwater and storm runoff out of the sewer mains, Sneathen said.
On the drinking water end, the plant that pumps and treats water out of East Grand Traverse Bay needs reliability upgrades, and various fixes to solve water pressure issues.
One would be an upgrade to the Wayne Hill underground water tank, which showed some pressure issues when fire hydrants were open during testing, Sneathen said. It’s a fix Commissioner Tim Werner said he would oppose, since he thinks it’s little more than a minor convenience, although he allowed he could be convinced otherwise.
Under Michigan’s lead and copper rule, updated in light of the Flint lead-tainted water crisis, cities must replace their lead and galvanized steel water service lines by 2041, Sneathen said. A good chunk of the first year’s drinking water work will involve replacing these lines.
All told, the city has another $14,750,000 in drinking water projects planned into 2026, documents show.
The state will lop off about $900,000 in the first year, forgiving 30 percent of the drinking water project loan principal and 15 percent of the sewer project loan principal, Sneathen said. Those percentages are subject to review each year and could change.
Final plans for the first year of projects are due by May 30, documents show. The state should approve those plans by July 6, and a notice to proceed is due in November.
