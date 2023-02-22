TRAVERSE CITY — Picture a town known for its resorts, beaches and natural beauty where throngs of visitors come every year and where second-homebuyers and remote workers sent house prices soaring.
For those thinking Traverse City, think Lake Tahoe instead. It’s an example Rowan Brady, a Beckett & Raeder associate, pointed to during a workshop Tuesday on planning for sustainable tourism.
The firm is helping the city rewrite its master plan and the workshop in Traverse Area District Library focused on how to balance the positives and negatives of an industry responsible for nearly a third of the city’s economy.
Brady pointed to a Guardian article on Lake Tahoe quoting a tour guide’s declaration that it has a “people problem.” He gave the staggering statistics: an estimated 15 million visitors each year supported by a year-round population of 56,000, and a median home price that went from $350,000 in 2012 to $950,000 in 2022.
How to welcome tourism and its economic, social and other perks while not being overwhelmed by its negative aspects is a discussion cities across the globe are having, Brady said.
“While I think Lake Tahoe is an extreme dynamic between hosts and visitors, it does provide a cautionary tale of what happens when you don’t adequately plan for tourism,” he said.
Brady and Beckett & Raeder Planner Sara Kopriva told an audience of a dozen or so about how the United Nations defines sustainable tourism, and how a handful of cities around the U.S. plus one in Canada sought to plan for it.
Tourism’s economic benefits include luring in outside spending that benefits local business and industry, plus increased tax revenues, more jobs and more investment, Brady said. But those jobs can be part-time with low pay and that investment can be in the form of real estate speculation.
It also has social and cultural impacts, like more interactions with people who live outside of the area and creating a sense of local pride. It can also diminish how locals experience their hometown, especially if the tourism industry is oversaturated.
On the environmental side, tourism can help people cherish and want to protect natural resources. But it also can lead to their overuse, open the doors to invasive species and generate more greenhouse gases.
Audience members had ideas for a balanced approach when asked by Placecraft founder Elise Crafts, who is heading the master plan rewrite’s public outreach efforts. That word “balance” came up often, both at the evening workshop in the library and an online one in the afternoon that had 40 or so attending, she said.
Those at the evening session offered an idea of sustainability that means the city can keep welcoming tourists for generations, in a way where they contribute economically and socially without degrading the environment or local quality of life.
Jackie Anderson said she heard an element of preservation in the answers. Sustainable tourism to her means finding a way to integrate tourism without damaging what drew people in the first place. She thinks city government could use its tools of taxes and zoning to do that, and echoed Lou and Kathy Ricord’s suggestion of finding metrics to measure the balance as well.
“Once we figure out what ‘sustainable’ means, we can turn that into something that we can measure to see how well we’re doing,” Lou Ricord said.
Both Holly Behrens and Kirstin Schoonover pointed to environmental impacts — Behrens said she believes hotel development is threatening the area’s natural beauty, while Schoonover was concerned by boating’s effects on nearshore water quality.
Audience members had other ideas, too, from making the connection between increases in visitors to wear and demand on infrastructure to emphasizing mass transit, from more accessible amenities to using cell phone data to manage demand.
Negative effects of tourism led George Doxey to come up with an index of how locals relate to visitors over time, Brady said. At first they’re euphoric and welcoming, then indifferent, then annoyed and lastly, antagonistic.
In a workshop poll, half of the audience thought Traverse City was in the annoyed stage, when the relationship between resident and visitor starts to sour, locals start to protest the power of tourism and planners react by increasing infrastructure.
That wasn’t too surprising to Traverse City Tourism President Trevor Tkach, although he thinks Doxey’s circa-1970s theory may be out of date. Social media can accelerate the pace at which a community progresses from euphoria to antagonism.
He suggested at the workshop that tourism demand could be spread throughout the year to ease local business’ reliance on summer months.
“I wouldn’t disagree that there’s frustrations and challenges at certain times of the year, but I would also say there’s a lot of times of the year where we don’t have those frustrations and challenges,” he said afterward.
Tkach said he believed the workshop tried to fit a lot of information and hard work into a 90-minute discussion. He applauded Brady, Crafts and Kopriva for taking on the challenge but reiterated that any sustainable tourism plan has to be a regional one, something he’s optimistic the city, its neighbors and Traverse City Tourism can work on together.
Schoonover said afterward that she heard lots of consensus of what peoples’ primary concerns are, even as they raised a diverse range of issues. She believes it’s possible for the city to pursue the kind of sustainable tourism strategies they discussed.
“I think that creating a plan and then having some types of metrics to monitor the plan, then also having the zoning and policy and regulation to support that is important,” she said. “But those are all completely doable.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.