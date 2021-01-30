From Staff Reports
TRAVERSE CITY — Two Traverse City boards could get some new members if city commissioners agree to appoint them.
On Monday they’ll decide whether to appoint Damian Lockhart and Pam Marsh to the city Downtown Development Authority board, as well as reappointing incumbent Scott Hardy, documents show. Each would serve through Sept. 15, 2024.
Lockhart and Marsh would go to spots previously held by Debbie Hershey and Collette Champagne, documents show. Lockhart’s resume includes managing the Traverse City branch of Morgan Stanley, where he’s a financial advisor. Marsh co-owns downtown restaurant Red Ginger with husband Dan, documents show. An ad hoc committee recommended Hardy, Lockhart and Marsh out of nine candidates, including Hardy and Hershey, documents show.
They’ll also consider appointing Chris Martin to the planning commission for a three-year term, meeting documents show. He’s the husband of Kelli Martin, the city’s new treasurer and finance director, and if confirmed, would fill a spot the commission’s former Chairwoman Linda Koebert left after opting not to seek reappointment.
The mayor must put forth candidates for both boards, and commissioners have repeatedly debated how Mayor Jim Carruthers makes those picks.
Carruthers agreed in December to form an ad hoc committee to interview planning commission and DDA candidates, as previously reported. He also asked commissioners to reappoint three planners and interview candidates for a fourth spot — Martin was one of three to apply, documents show.
He did so as a compromise to some commissioners who want ad hocs to interview candidates for every mayoral appointment — they debated a policy requiring as much at a subsequent meeting, and likely will take it up again.
City leaders could also reappoint Doug Donaldson and Ashley Thompson to the Zoning Board of Appeals for three-year terms, and add Mitchell Treadwell as an alternate member, the agenda shows. Another ad hoc recommended as much — city commissions pick ZBA candidates, with mayors getting a vote but not final say, according to state law.
Monday’s agenda also includes approving the annual evaluation process for city Manager Marty Colburn and city Attorney Lauren Trible-Laucht.
Commissioners are also set to meet with Trible-Laucht in closed session to discuss Rick Buckhalter’s lawsuit against the city challenging the approval process for FishPass, the fish passage set to replace the Union Street Dam, the agenda shows — the case in 13th Circuit Court has a hearing coming Feb. 5.
