TRAVERSE CITY — Scaled-back plans to build some hilltop homes in Traverse City’s Morgan Farms neighborhood will have to wait.
Planning commissioners last week agreed they don’t have enough information to decide whether or not Rembrandt Construction’s plans to build eight houses plus eight carriage houses — garages with upstairs apartments — meets rules passed for Morgan Farms when the planned unit development was first approved.
Jeff Black, Rembrandt Construction’s president and a Morgan Farms resident, said he proposes building far fewer homes than originally planned — the city approved 66 in 2012, city Planner Russ Soyring said.
Black said he wants to avoid another denuded hill like nearby 44 North, previously The Moorings of Leelanau. He noted that some planning commissioners questioned his plans’ reduction in density, but argued the hill is the wrong place for lots of housing.
“There’s no physical way to do what you’ve approved without wiping out 90 percent of the trees,” Black said. “We have put this on the computer and it shows us, scientifically, we can’t do it, so how do you do both? At what point do you decide that sometimes less is better?”
Morgan Farms sits in the city’s northwest corner, north of M-72, and Black’s plans involve a hill north and west of existing homes there, as previously reported.
Commissioner David Hassing said he applauded the plan’s preservation of wooded areas. But he raised several concerns, including about a dropped connection to another neighborhood phase and whether the plans’ two dead-end roads fit with the neighborhood’s connectivity requirements.
“In my mind, there’s no reason not to make this a loop,” he said. “A loop is something neighbors will walk along and get to know their neighbors and know their community. People don’t walk down dead-end roads only to turn around and come back the other way.”
Hassing added after the meeting that he could be satisfied if pedestrian walkways were looped instead.
Soyring said he initially agreed that the change would fit the definition of a minor amendment. Black applied for a minor amendment, and Soyring said such amendments involve tweaks that have no impact beyond the property boundary — small changes to building site locations or interior road placements, for example.
But the plans Black sent dropped a connecting road to Morgan Farms’ as-yet-unbuilt third phase. John Hughes, trustee for third phase land owner Roland Habrecht Trust, said that would greatly impact plans for phase three, and asked for an easement to build the previously planned infrastructure.
Carrie May, an engineer with Gourdie-Fraser who presented the conceptual design, said there’s a significant elevation change where the road was once planned. That makes building it impossible without lots more clearing and grading.
Commissioner Brian McGillivary said previous plans for 66 houses seem impossible given the site’s topography. The required cuttings and grading raise other concerns, like storm water retention and erosion.
“I think connectivity certainly is a consideration, but I think it’s greatly outweighed by the other land contouring that would have to be done in order to facilitate that goal,” he said.
Soyring said Morgan Farms’ rules mention preserving most of the hillside trees.
Soyring also cited comments from city Engineer Tim Lodge that getting good water pressure to the hilltop homes would require looping water mains.
McGillivary said he was disappointed that some of the concerns came up last-minute, as commissioners originally planned to talk about Black’s proposal in March.
Commissioners raised other questions, like whether the carriage houses are accessory dwelling units and need a city ADU permit, whether their owners would use them as short-term rentals — Black and Joseph Quandt, his attorney, both said no — and whether the significant drop in homes from previous plans counts as a major amendment.
Soyring said city commissioners, Garfield Township planning commissioners and township trustees would have to approve a major amendment.
Commission Chairwoman Linda Koebert said she initially hoped Black’s request would be an easy one before some questions came up.
She asked commissioners if they want more time before deciding whether Black’s request fits Morgan Farms’ rules enough to be considered a minor amendment, and they agreed.
Morgan Farms resident Cindy Elliott said she was beyond disappointed by the discussion and thinks Black’s plans are the perfect fit for the hilltop site.
“I understand some of the concerns that you may have, but to not move forward with the project of this quality is really unbelievable,” she said.
Commissioners agreed to Koebert’s suggestion that Black and city staff should confer to discuss issues involving connectivity, impacts to other phases and water infrastructure, and bring back changes for a later meeting.
