TRAVERSE CITY — Concerns over short-term renting, covered parking and more prompted Traverse City planning commissioners to hold off on plans for Morgan Farms’ third phase.
Instead, they’ll ask city Attorney Lauren Trible-Laucht and other staff to craft a legally defensible condition limiting or banning short-term rentals in commercial buildings planned for a corner of the 132-acre planned neighborhood.
City Planner Russ Soyring suggested planners could craft a condition based on development rules for the neighborhood, but commission Chairwoman Linda Koebert wanted some help.
“I think, given how much legal wrangling this whole project has created, I would feel more comfortable if staff wrote what we intend and ran it past the attorneys before we voted,” Koebert said.
That was just one issue planners raised for the proposal, which would build out an as-yet empty corner of the neighborhood in the city’s northwest end, north of M-72. The plans from land owner Roland Habrecht Trust call for 222 apartments and more than 51,000 square feet of commercial space.
City Manager Marty Colburn gave a lengthy rundown of how the subcommittee worked with the applicant to resolve issues with the plans, on everything from variety in architecture to storm water drainage to window requirements. City staff added more conditions, including to maintain natural features.
Colburn said he believed the resulting plan and conditions meet the neighborhood’s development rules.
But planning commissioners, including some who served on the ad hoc, had plenty of questions, including about two commercial buildings in the plan. Each one would be three stories and could be used for anything allowed under the city’s C-2 Neighborhood Center zoning rules, Colburn said.
That includes short-term renting, despite the planning board’s previous recommendation to drop that use while grandfathering existing ones, Koebert said. She pointed to city commissioners’ lack of action on that proposal.
Commissioners wanted to know if the two buildings’ upper stories would be used for short-term renting. Commissioner David Hassing cited Morgan Farms planning documents in arguing any commercial uses there should serve neighborhood residents or the local community.
“If the 15 percent of mandated commercial property is turned into vacation rentals, in my mind that specifically does not serve the Morgan Farms community or the local community,” he said. “It serves the investors, whoever pays for those specific units and rents them out as a de facto hotel, slash, commercial use of a residential property.”
Koebert asked John Hughes, trustee for the Roland Habrecht Trust, about what’s envisioned for those upper stories.
Strictly C-2 uses, Hughes replied.
Commissioner Heather Shaw said she could vote in favor if the planning commission addressed short-term renting and surface parking as well. She wanted to see more covered parking, either below apartments or underneath shelters.
City staff’s proposed condition that the property owner pay for any necessary traffic studies should be tightened, Commissioner Brian McGillivary said. Proposed wording could be interpreted to mean the entire development has to pay.
There was some confusion about whether submitted building designs complied with the neighborhood’s pattern book. Commissioner Janet Fleshman said they seem to lack a lot of the details the book calls for, while Colburn said the book suggests different designs in different subsections.
Commissioner and city Fire Chief Jim Tuller said he was confounded over what’s a requirement and what’s a guideline in the pattern book.
Public commenters, including some Morgan Farms residents, blasted what they saw as little more than an apartment complex that doesn’t live up to original plans for the neighborhood.
Dennis McAllister said he and wife Sheila, both residents, believe the current submission doesn’t meet neighborhood development rules, just as they didn’t when the same land owner submitted plans in 2018.
Julie Percy said she and other residents have invested millions into the neighborhood and called the proposed commercial buildings a “big ruse.” She joined in criticism that the ad hoc didn’t include any input from residents, and in urging the commission not to accept the plans merely to settle an ongoing legal battle between the landowner and city.
“I urge you not to settle this lawsuit on our backs,” she said.
Development proposals for the neighborhood’s third phase have long been contentious.
Planning commissioners rejected the land owner’s previous plans to develop the Neighborhood Center in 2018, citing a required ratio between residential and commercial building space.
Then, city commissioners in 2019 amended that ratio, cutting commercial to at least 15 percent and upping residential to 85. David Bieganowski, Hughes’ attorney, previously said he supported the move but not city commissioners’ decision to keep a set of impermeable surface limits, which affect how much buildings and pavement a neighborhood subsection can have.
Bieganowski previously argued changes to plans around the third phase make those plans unworkable, so the land owner to revive a legal challenge against the city, as previously reported.
Hughes said prior to Tuesday’s meeting that the current plans could settle that lawsuit.
Commissioners could revisit the plans in two weeks, Koebert said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.