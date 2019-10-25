TRAVERSE CITY — Unhosted short-term rentals in certain commercial districts within Traverse City are in planning commissioners’ sights.
They seemed to agree at a recent study session that vacation homes, as the rentals are called, don’t belong in C-1 and C-2-zoned districts — known as Office Service and Neighborhood Center districts, respectively. These two least-dense commercial areas are sprinkled along the city’s corridors.
City Planner Russ Soyring informed commissioners that removing the use for these districts would have the same effect for development districts.
That would impact 22 vacation homes in the city’s C-1 and C-2 areas — nine licensed and 13 pending — meeting documents show. Soyring said striking them as an allowed use would turn current vacation homes into legal, nonconforming uses that could continue so long as they follow other city regulations.
The discussion comes as cities worldwide, particularly tourist destinations, grapple with how to handle the booming practice of renting out residential spaces to travelers.
Such a practice can take long-term rental housing off the market, as well as drive up housing costs as investors snap up properties to operate them essentially as hotels, commissioner Heather Shaw said.
“I think we need to put lodging where lodging is allowed now,” she said.
Commissioners seemed to have no appetite for continuing to allow unhosted short-term rentals in these two commercial districts — it’s also allowed in the denser C-3 and C-4 districts, and Hassing said he doesn’t believe it should be allowed there, either.
The least dense commercial district often includes residences, are usually adjacent to residential neighborhoods and are meant to service those neighborhoods, Commissioner Janet Fleshman said.
“The only reason I’m against unhosted rentals in residential neighborhoods or adjacent to them is that it has the potential to be an incompatible use,” she said.
Commission Chairwoman Linda Koebert said the impact that unhosted rentals have on the city’s housing market is her main focus. She acknowledged a state-level push to tie local governments’ hands on short-term renting regulations, but said she won’t let go of the “common good.”
“And having housing that regular people can afford and hold a job here, to me, is my burning passion,” she said. “This seems easy to me: C-1, C-2, uh-uh, no vacation rentals, boom.”
Rentals where an owner lets out part of their primary residence didn’t draw the same ire from planning board members — they’re known as tourist homes in residential neighborhoods. Hassing said he believes the practice has many benefits.
Fleshman warned that limiting short-term renting to principal residences opens the door to abuse. She knows of couples where one claims one house as their principal residence while another claims a different property as the same.
Dave Durbin, a city resident who started an organization aimed at promoting short-term renting in primary residences, said rentals in those types of homes don’t cause as many disturbances and are distinct from rentals in investment properties. He also supported the idea of taxing short-term rentals, as Shaw suggested.
Soyring said disallowing vacation home rentals in the two commercial districts would be a relatively easy change, one commissioners could hear public comment on in November and possibly recommend for enactment in December.
The entire conversation could change depending on how November’s city commission election goes, said Roger Putman, who serves on both the city and planning commission and is up for reelection. Voters could put as many as five new faces on the city commission, he said.
“It’s incumbent on this body to understand that those changes are going to affect the essence of what our purpose is on the planning commission,” he said.
