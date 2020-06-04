TRAVERSE CITY — Carver Street’s east end in Traverse City could get some new homes on a single lot that a housing nonprofit wants to build.
HomeStretch is planning 10 homes on a lot bordering the Garfield Avenue commercial district and residences on Carver Street, according to plans nonprofit Executive Director Jon Stimson presented to planning commissioners Tuesday. Building that many homes there requires the land to be rezoned, and planning commissioners agreed to hear public comments July 7 on the request.
Stimson is offering some conditions, including that he won’t build to the maximum density allowed once the land’s rezoned, he said. The housing will also be reserved for people making up to 50 to 80 percent of area median income, with six units set aside for the lower end. That equates to rents ranging from $675 to $875 per month, he said.
He plans to seek a tax deal with the city where HomeStretch would pay a certain percent of rent incomes instead of property taxes.
Another condition would bind HomeStretch to build what’s in the site plan, which includes three buildings. One’s a duplex while two buildings have two stories and four units each.
Project architect Mike Corby said the idea was to add density in a sensitive way, and design buildings that fit in with the neighborhood. The layout puts the lower-slung building up front, while the two-story buildings would mimic single-family homes.
“We’re trying to use familiar materials, familiar roof forms, we’re really trying to be very sensitive in how we look at getting density in these kind of situations,” he said.
Stimson pursued the idea after the property’s current owners called him and asked if he was interested, he said. Neighbors weighed in as Stimson presented at a Traverse Heights Neighborhood Association meeting and went door to door to gather input and answer questions.
The input was mostly positive but Stimson went over some of the questions neighbors had. The complex would be limited at 20 residents, would have one parking space per unit and would meet all applicable codes, fire and otherwise. Tenants would go through a recertification process each year and those breaking lease rules may have to leave.
Commissioners praised Stimson’s efforts, including Commissioner Jim Tuller who thanked him for doing the legwork.
“That’s invaluable, it saves us from having to address an unsettled group of folks at public comment if the project developer goes out ahead of time and talks to the neighborhood and addresses those concerns face-to-face,” he said. “That’s the best-case scenario for us.”
Commissioner Tyler Bevier is also Traverse Heights Neighborhood Association president, and said his neighbors are receptive to Stimson’s plan. He praised numerous aspects, including its easy walking access to nearby businesses and schools.
Planners had their own questions, including how dumpsters would be screened from view and where snow could be plowed on the property — Corby said the dumpsters could be hidden using siding or decorative masonry, and snow could be stored near the dumpster or carted away if there’s too much.
The land is currently zoned two-family residential, and Commissioner Janet Fleshman said she wondered if such a dramatic upzoning could negatively affect neighbors in any way.
Commissioner Heather Shaw noted the swath of trees and other vegetation currently on the property, including two massive pines. She asked that as many trees as feasible be saved.
A commenter who only identified himself as the resident of a house a few doors down said he’s also concerned about the loss of vegetation, and hopes plans minimize impacts from light pollution or litter from the trash bins.
Stimson said he has been in touch with a resident directly adjacent to the property but isn’t sure how the resident feels about the project. Some collaboration could be possible but he couldn’t say more.
“We’re talking right now and there might be a positive aspect to our conversations,” he said.
