TRAVERSE CITY — Giving Traverse City residents parking permits is an idea old enough to vote, and city commissioners may decide on it soon.
City planning board members gave largely positive reviews to permit residents to disregard parking time restrictions.
Planning commissioner Janet Fleshman said the practice could better manage the relationship between the downtown and nearby neighborhoods.
Downtown parkers take over surrounding residential streets, making things harder for the residents, Fleshman said.
"This approach is a positive step to facilitate good sharing," she said.
Fleshman suggested letting participating blocks limit parking to three hours or less instead of just two. An extra hour should give residents' guests more time to wrap up that book club discussion, nonprofit board meeting or plumbing job, she argued — most others agreed.
Planning Commissioner David Hassing said three hours could mean less available spots for residents.
Residents could petition for either two-hour limits on their block or three, Downtown Development Authority CEO Jean Derenzy said.
Blocks where at least 51 percent of residents agree would get the time limits, Derenzy said. Those who live on the block could get a free permit to disregard those time limits. The virtual permits would be tied to a vehicle's license plate, and only issued for vehicles registered to residents of a participating block.
Those permits would work on participating blocks throughout a neighborhood, according to Derenzy and documents.
So residents from two participating blocks in Central Neighborhood, for example, could park on each others' streets past the posted time limits, documents state. Those from blocks that don't participate couldn't get the permits.
Anyone who has a permit wouldn't be guaranteed a spot, Derenzy said.
"But it provides them at least the ability to park there if they find a spot in the neighborhood, to be able to park there beyond the two-hour limit," she said.
Going by neighborhood and not street, as previously conceptualized, concerned planners and audience members.
Planning board member Jim Tuller noted some city blocks don't fall within neighborhood associations, and city resident Adrienne Rossi said invisible neighborhood borders open the program up to abuse.
Derenzy said the borders wouldn't follow neighborhood association boundaries, and the DDA would provide a map of where they're delineated.
Going by street wouldn't work because it would effectively reserve a street's parking for residents only, Derenzy said afterward.
Suggestions for a residential parking permit date back to 2001. An agreement with the city for the DDA to manage parking changed in 2014 to require the DDA to create the program, documents show.
Several attempts to implement the idea failed, Derenzy said. It surfaced again in a 2017 Transportation Demand Management Study.
Overnight parking and permits for boat trailers and RVs aren't included in the current proposal after a parking subcommittee suggested creating the program in phases, Derenzy said.
Implementing the program would require changing city ordinances, Derenzy said. City commissioners could vote at their Aug. 19 meeting to set a public hearing for those ordinance changes.
If passed, the DDA would reevaluate the program after 12 months and tweak it as needed, Derenzy said — planning commissioner Tyler Bevier said he liked that plan.
Bevier said it's time to implement the program, as he was in fourth grade when first proposed.
The current suggestion isn't perfect, but it's a start, Derenzy said.
"We've got to be able to start to know how we're going to manage different or create something different, or do overnight parking" she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.