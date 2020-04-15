TRAVERSE CITY — Planning commissioners approved two site plans that would bring more downtown apartments and retail to two vacant Traverse City lots.
Great Lakes Capital, a real estate development company based in South Bend, Indiana, plans a pair of four-story buildings with underground parking. Jeff Smoke, the company’s managing director, said the two buildings’ smaller units could rent for less than $1,000 a month.
“Our vision for downtown is two market-rate, mixed-use projects that really help capitalize on all the activity down there already, and there seems to be a lack of apartments, so we feel like this fits a nice niche,” he said.
Commissioners voted 6-3 Tuesday to approve a site plan for 309 W. Front St., with commissioners Anna Dituri, Roger Putman and Heather Shaw voting against. Commissioners unanimously approved a site plan for 124 W. Front St.
City Planner Russ Soyring recommended approving both with conditions, and commission Chairwoman Linda Koebert said they fit well with planners’ commitment to bringing in more housing opportunities.
The company plans one project for 124 W. Front St. with 10,153 square feet of first-floor retail space, plus 80 apartments and a leasing office, as previously reported. Its parking garage would hold 75 vehicles.
Great Lakes Capital also plans a structure at 309 W. Front St. with two first-floor retail spots, 96 apartments and a leasing office, as previously reported. Its garage would hold 86 vehicles.
Doug Mansfield, president of Mansfield Land Use Consultants, represented the developer for both projects and went over various aspects of the plans. He said the two projects are being planned together. Smoke later said that residents of both buildings would share amenities, like a gym.
Commissioners deadlocked on a site plan for 309 W. Front St. in March, and Mansfield showed changes meant to address concerns raised then about deliveries. The project now has a street-level alcove for garbage collection, for one.
Mansfield also went through projections of how the river, which sits four feet below the parking deck, would enter that parking space during certain flood conditions, creating more space for floodwaters than is currently there.
That didn’t satisfy Shaw, who said a flood could have major, negative consequences for the building, and soils there drain poorly, unlike at 124 W. Front St.
Putman seconded those concerns, as well as objections raised by a public commenter who identified himself only as “Tom” that a pandemic isn’t a good time to be considering the site plans.
Commissioners approved several conditions for both projects, including granting easements to the city along the river. Mansfield said the developer will build a riverside limestone pathway for 309 W. Front.
Commissioners also agreed 124 W. Front St.’s entrance to a ramp for underground parking should have sidewalk bump-outs, lights and other warnings to keep pedestrians and motorists clear of each other when a vehicle uses the ramp.
Mark Theobald, senior geologist and project manager with TRC, said both sites have environmental issues, including heavy metals in the soil. About 2,800 cubic yards needs to be removed from 309 W. Front St. There’s more cleanup to do at 124 W. Front St. as well.
Anne Jamieson-Urena, Grand Traverse County Brownfield Redevelopment Authority director, said earlier that Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy recently approved a plan to reimburse $1,090,778, mostly through state tax capture, for due care activities to move and dispose of contaminated soil from 309 W. Front St., plus other work. The authority’s brownfield plan for that site dates to 2008, she said.
The Michigan Economic Development Corporation previously approved a $5.56-million tax credit for 305 and 309 W. Front St. — Jamieson-Urena said the agreement needs amending and Smoke previously said those credits are crucial to the project. There’s a March 2021 completion deadline, as previously reported.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.