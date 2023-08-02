TRAVERSE CITY — Planning commissioners gave the nod to a project that aims to extend the Traverse Area Recreation and Transportation Trail along Traverse City’s bayside and widen the existing stretch.
By a 5-0 vote, the planning commission agreed the plans align with the city’s master plan, with commissioners Anna Dituri and David Knapp absent and two vacant seats on the board.
Julie Clark, TART Trails’ executive director, said the plan is to piggyback on Michigan Department of Transportation’s repaving of Grandview Parkway from East Front Street to Division Street, a project that also includes repaving East Front from Grandview to Garfield Avenue.
“The whole point that we wanted to achieve, because MDOT was doing their work on the Parkway, was how do we make a better Parkway, how to make a better experience to connect our residents to the assets along the bayfront,” she said.
Widening the existing path to 16 feet from Division Street to the Murchie Bridge along Grandview Parkway would not only update a trail city Planner Shawn Winter said dates from the 1990s, it would also accommodate more users. That width represents a 6-foot-wide sidewalk and two 5-foot-wide bike lanes.
Extending the trail from its end where Grandview Parkway meets East Front Street would help people get safely to the Traverse City Senior Center, Northwestern Michigan College and more, Winter said.
For Peninsula Drive, plans are to rebuild the street with curbs and gutters and realign it slightly to create room for the trail to Bryant Park and beyond, Winter said. That could help address complaints going back at least 40 years about the volume and speed of traffic on the street. Project planners walked with residents of the stretch to hear their concerns and input.
That was one of a handful of virtual and in-person input sessions for the project, Winter said. Those who took part were overall most interested in safety, accessibility and connections – values the design aimed to reflect.
Discussions are ongoing with owners of Delamar Hotel about an idea to route the trail through the hotel’s south service drive and parking lot, DDA CEO Jean Derenzy said. Those talks have been ongoing for a few years, but have picked up recently and she told planners she believes they’re going well.
The trail would narrow down to 12 feet as it approaches the Murchie Bridge, as there’s no space to put in a wider path there, Winter said. Project designers also dropped an idea to add another bridge across the mouth of the Boardman/Ottaway River since it would be expensive, and there’s no room to widen the path anyway.
Other details call for adding public art along the trail and, along the hotel, asking MDOT to skip a planned sidewalk that’s right on the curb, Winter said. He heard plenty of input from people who aren’t comfortable walking on sidewalks so close to the busy thoroughfare.
Planners asked some questions about the particulars, with Commissioner Linda Koebert asking how soon they could expect to see action along Peninsula Drive. It’s a treacherous spot for cyclists and pedestrians, she said.
That stretch between Bryant Park and East Front is in the city’s control, Winter said. The rest of Peninsula Drive is an MDOT right-of-way.
Winter said the city could seek a Transportation Alternatives Program grant through MDOT to fund the trail along Peninsula Drive, and applied for a Revitalization and Placemaking Program grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation for the stretch from Murchie Bridge to Senior Center Park.
Assembling the financing for the trail project is a “complicated puzzle,” Clark said. But the pieces could be starting to come together.
“Our first grant went in at the end of June and we won’t hear until September, but we’ve had strong local support, strong private support, and we anticipate that that funding model will continue,” she said.
Planning commissioners, by law, have to decide if any new public pathway fits with the city master plan, Winter said.
Next, city Parks and Recreation Commission members will review the plans on Thursday, followed by the Downtown Development Authority board on Aug. 18. Lastly, city commissioners will review them on Aug. 21.
