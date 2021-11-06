TRAVERSE CITY — Analytical labs that test marijuana could locate to downtown Traverse City.
Planning commissioners recently agreed that safety compliance facilities, as they're known in state law, can locate in the city's C-4 zoning district. It's now up to a new city commission to allow the use that planners agreed to be a good addition for the downtown.
The proposed amendment came about because Cambium Analytica outgrew its laboratory facilities on Woodmere Avenue, company founder and owner George Powell told planners in October. The company already has offices in the Fifth Third Bank building at Front and Union streets, and wants to build additional laboratory space in the second floor.
Powell said the company tests marijuana for pesticides, metals and other contaminants, along with doing research and development. He pitched the planners on what the company has to offer, and what it doesn't: no foot traffic, no odors and no noises, while employing highly skilled scientists.
"We're looking forward to having the opportunity to build out from the space that we're currently in and encourage and have the opportunity to bring in more scientists and microbiologists to live, work and be part of the community," he said. "And these are obviously year-round jobs, very competitive jobs, very well-paid."
While city Planner Shawn Winter suggested the planning commission consider keeping safety compliance facilities out of the first floors of East Front Street's 100 and 200 blocks, they declined to add that condition.
Commissioner Brian McGillivary asked about how deliveries of marijuana to the testing facilities would be handled. Powell said in Cambium Analytica's case they would take place inside a locked garage, and the company's six to eight drivers would arrive at different points of the day.
McGillivary suggested, and commissioners agreed, to strike two conditions, one that no one besides staff, state regulators or those with a state license under marijuana laws can enter the labs, and another that an owner or operator couldn't have a felony drug conviction in the last 10 years. Those seemed redundant of other state or city regulations, or potentially in conflict, McGillivary said.
Planners recommended the change 6-0, with commissioners Debbie Hershey, Christie Minervini and Heather Shaw absent.
Shaw previously said she believed the use, already allowed in the city's industrial districts, made sense for the downtown in light of recent office space vacancies there.
Planning Commission Chairman David Hassing echoed this, and said his tour of Cambium Analytica convinced him it's a good fit for the downtown.
"Even if there was no office space vacancy crisis in the downtown, I don't see any reason to not allow these facilities into the downtown area and into the office space to integrate into the downtown fabric," he said.
But McGillivary cautioned against pushing to repurpose office space that emptied after the COVID-19 pandemic — he pointed to opposing analyses that work-from-home is either temporary or a long-term trend.
"I think it's too early during a pandemic to understand exactly what's going to happen to office spaces, so I just would be cautious about ... making a big push to find new uses for office space downtown," he said.
