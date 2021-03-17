TRAVERSE CITY — Developers are a step closer to making plans for a new six-story building in Traverse City’s Warehouse District a reality.
Planning commissioners on Tuesday approved a site plan review for Innovo TC Hall, owned by the same developers as the nearby Breakwater Apartments. The Kalamazoo-based company wants to build 88 apartments, some commercial space and a three-level parking ramp on a vacant lot on Hall Street.
A few aspects of the project — few more than the proposed height — raised some eyebrows on the planning commission and among city residents. Drawings show a rooftop of 60 feet, with an elevator shaft and stairwell rising even higher. Plus, the developer hopes to put seating areas and sun shades on the roof — David VanderKlok, Studio Intrigue principal and project representative, said past plans for rooftop tennis and basketball courts were moved to the parking ramp roof.
The height prompted questions over whether the public should get a vote on the project under a city charter amendment requiring one for any new construction taller than 60 feet.
City Attorney Lauren Trible-Laucht told commissioners that it’s not required according to how city zoning rules count building height — flat-roofed buildings’ heights are measured from the roof deck, not parapet walls or any stair or elevator towers.
Commissioner Brian McGilliary had questions over how an elevator shaft had gotten even taller since the first time planners saw it, now topping out at 76 feet, 2 inches.
VanderKlok said the added height is required under building codes for an elevator that reaches the roof.
McGillivary acknowledged there are plenty of opinions about the height issue, but he deferred to the city attorney’s office.
That made the most sense to Planning Commission Chairman David Hassing. City zoning rules aim to measure the mass of a building, and it didn’t make sense to require shorter buildings for elements that don’t add to the building mass.
“I do believe that the spirit of the charter is to restrict building masses to that height without a vote from the people, and accessory elements and necessary equipment and access points are not and should not be counted,” Hassing said.
Commissioners originally asked the developer to bring back the site plan with more information, plus changes required by recent zoning amendments. City Planner Shawn Winter said those tweaks, including commercial space extended to 30 feet in depth from the front of the building and a corner by the driveway, are included.
VanderKlok said the plans dropped from 97 apartments to 88 to meet those new upper-story setback changes — the front of every story above 30 feet had to step back 20 feet from the front of the first floors. Plus, he added access to the top of the parking structure.
Short-term renting wouldn’t be allowed in the apartments, and 46 of those units would rent for less than $1,703 per month, a figure VanderKlok cited as being within workforce housing costs, he said. Those are rents that people earning up to 120 percent of area median income could afford, and studio apartments at attainable rents were something the developer added after city leaders and department heads stressed the need for downtown housing.
Michigan State Housing Development Authority figures show someone earning 80 percent of the area median income — typically the highest amount allowed in workforce housing — is $45,400 per year, and rents within one-third of that income would cost $1261.11 per month maximum.
The developers also sent a landscaping plan for Tuesday’s meeting, something commissioners previously said they wanted to see before approving a site plan.
Commissioner Heather Shaw said she was still skeptical of plans to handle storm water, including a rain garden wedged in between the building and parking ramp. She ultimately voted against the site plans, arguing she didn’t have enough information to say whether plans met the city’s storm water ordinance.
VanderKlok pointed to the site’s past as an industrial site, including a coal gasification plant and other uses that left it contaminated with heavy metals. Much of that was cleaned up in 2001, but some remains, and building on the site will keep rainwater from seeping into the ground and spreading that contamination. To that end, the rain garden would include a liner to keep rainwater from infiltrating the ground while slowing it from reaching the city storm drain.
Commissioners agreed they wanted to see a streetscaping plan the developer’s required to build and is working on with the city Downtown Development Authority. McGillivary said the planning commission typically reviews public infrastructure projects.
VanderKlok said he included as much as he could, including sidewalk trees and hardware like benches and bike racks of the same designs used along Garland Street.
Jean Derenzy, DDA CEO, said she supported both the project and bringing that streetscaping plan back before planning commissioners.
