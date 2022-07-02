TRAVERSE CITY — Fireworks supply issues caused by an intercontinental shipping snarl prompted a few dozen Michigan locales to cut the fuse on planned Fourth of July weekend displays, including one in Antrim County.
Many others are looking ahead to another post-pandemic shutdown Independence Day show, even while COVID-19’s effects linger.
Central Lake Area Chamber of Commerce announced the show is canceled after Wolverine Fireworks informed the village that the supplier didn’t have the stock to supply the village’s show or that of several others.
That sent chamber of commerce President April Cikity scrambling to find a replacement. But with around two months to go and every other company telling her the same thing, she had few options.
Another company offered a July 9 show, the soonest they could do one, Cikity said. And a company in Detroit that uses drones to put on a light show wanted more than twice the chamber’s budget for a show that would last less than 15 minutes.
“I really just gave it 150 percent effort but I just couldn’t find anyone,” she said.
So the chamber opted to roll over its fireworks fund for the 2023 show, Cikity said. Its board will spend August rethinking how to secure a display for that year, including possibly paying well in advance, and potentially with a different company.
Meanwhile, TC Boom Boom Club’s show for Independence Day is on, club President Tim Hinkley said. He credited Great Lakes Fireworks for keeping the organization ahead of the supply chain situation. And he expects lots of pent-up excitement for the second of the club’s annual displays since it canceled the 2020 show.
The National Cherry Festival will give a bigger boost than usual to TC Boom Boom Club, the separate nonprofit behind the show that often coincides with the festival. Kat Paye, National Cherry Festival’s executive director, said the organization board opted not to have its usual end-of-festivities display.
Paye said the ongoing fireworks supply chain issue wasn’t a factor, although the pandemic leading to one canceled festival and another scaled-back one was.
“Coming off of two not-great years and having to kind of make some decisions on what events we were able to do this year, we made decisions on fireworks long in advance,” she said. “It’s not something we just canceled, it’s something that was made in the budgetary process back in fall of 2021.”
Not only does the festival provide TC Boom Boom club with the equipment for its viewing area, but this year the festival will kick in more money and helped rebuild its online ticketing platform, Paye said — she’s also a TC Boom Boom Club board member.
The pandemic, and deeply controversial policies to control it in China, is still having its impact in Michigan and elsewhere across the U.S. more than two years after COVID-19’s emergence.
Josh Carter, Wolverine Fireworks’ general operations manager, explained the logistical pile-on that has slowed down fireworks shipments from factory to port to launch site. China is only shipping display-grade pyrotechnics out of one port, Shanghai. That’s down from three.
“The congestion there from the other ports not moving that commodity out of those ports has really bottlenecked everything at that port,” he said.
China’s Zero Covid policy had most of Shanghai’s 25 million people staying home through May, and had curbed cargo volume at the port by nearly a third. Labor shortages caused freighters to wait longer, while a driver shortage meant containers waited at port to be hauled to factories inland and refilled. Some boats skipped the port, among the world’s busiest, altogether.
The two-month lockdown lifted in June, and while manufacturing showed signs of rebounding throughout the month, it’s possible they and other businesses will need more time to get back to normal.
Then, there are fewer ships licensed to carry display-grade fireworks, Carter said. Those that do can only dock in so many ports in North America, the largest being in Long Beach and Los Angeles. Labor, equipment, truck and driver shortages have left some containers stranded there for months.
Once fireworks do reach the distributor, they’re struggling to find staff and trucks of their own, the latter in large part because online retailers like Amazon are renting delivery vehicles en masse, Carter said.
Each step is complicated by the fact that fireworks are heavily regulated, Carter said. Special hauling licenses, storage, trained people to set them up and launch them — it all adds up to more hitches in a year full of them already.
Wolverine Fireworks, of Kawkawlin, has a large enough inventory that it could supply most of the shows that contract with the company, Carter said. But its selling at wholesale to other pyrotechnics professionals is on hold this year. And several organizers that couldn’t reschedule their shows had to cancel when Wolverine Fireworks couldn’t provide trucks and drivers — he figured roughly 30 of about 350 around Michigan.
Fireworks distributors and pyrotechnic companies around the U.S. are warning of excruciating delays and shortages. In Phoenix, Arizona, the city canceled its three summer displays, including for the Fourth of July, because its contractor couldn’t get fireworks for the events, according to a city announcement.
Several other cities and towns in Arizona, California and New Mexico canceled their shows for fear of starting wildfires amid drought conditions and after recent devastating blazes. Still others in the Four Corners went ahead with theirs, some with fire department supervision and others with a ban on consumer fireworks use in place.
Next year’s situation could be harder if Wolverine Fireworks can’t restock enough, Carter said. He’s not seen much signs of progress in clearing up the logistics logjam, but he’s hopeful that could change in the fall.
“After everything goes out for this year, then our inventory will be low,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.