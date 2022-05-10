TRAVERSE CITY — A plane crashed at the Grand Traverse County Civic Center in Traverse City.
People playing sports in the park's athletic fields saw the single-engine aircraft descend over a field before it hit a fence at the southwest corner, according to two bystanders who were there Tuesday afternoon.
Blake Williams said he rushed in to help both men inside the plane and other medical personnel joined the Army medic in helping them.
Traverse City Police Sgt. Adam Gray said the department got the call at 5:28 p.m.
Williams and GT Social Sports owner Justin Hostetler both said a man headed off the field ran away as the plane neared the ground — otherwise the field closest to the fence was empty. Williams said the two inside the Northwestern Michigan College plane seemed OK besides being dazed and having some scrapes, cuts and seatbelt marks.
Traverse City police and firefighters were still at the park at 7:34 p.m.
Diana Fairbanks, associate vice president of public relations, marketing and communications for NMC, said the pilot apparently headed toward the least populated field. The college's fleet was grounded after per safety protocol, she said.
