TRAVERSE CITY — Mario Camilletti took a little extra time to gather himself, then gunned down Nick Gile to put the Traverse City Pit Spitters in the Northwood League championship game.
The Spitters defeated the Madison Mallards 3-2 Wednesday, taking a 3-0 lead after two innings before holding off the Wisconsin team.
Camilletti, the hero of Tuesday’s walk-off win over Kalamazoo, fielded Gile’s grounder to second base and took his time throwing to first for the final out that captured the Great Lakes Division title.
Traverse City hosts the Eau Claire Express in Friday’s 7:05 p.m. NWL Summer Collegiate World Series at Pit Spitters Park. Eau Claire, which will have to make a drive of more than nine hours from western Wisconsin, beat the Willmar Stingers 2-0 to earn the Great Plains Division title and the other World Series berth.
The first-year Northwoods franchise clinched the title-game berth in front of 1,944 home fans — 271 above its season attendance average.
Traverse City, which posted a league-best 52-20 regular-season record, is 3-0 in the postseason so far, beating Kalamazoo 2-0 in a best-of-three series Monday and Tuesday before Wednesday’s win over Madison.
