TRAVERSE CITY — Plans are coming to reline more than a mile of sewer mains in the places they’re most susceptible to inflow and infiltration.
Traverse City commissioners, who donned masks at a short meeting Monday as the COVID-19 Delta variant spreads in the region, unanimously agreed to pay engineering firm Hubbell, Roth & Clark up to $14,900 for drawings, specifications and cost estimates to reline around 8,000 lineal feet of sewer mains.
The engineering firm should have them complete by Sept. 30, according to its proposal.
In a memo to city commissioners, city Municipal Utilities Director Art Krueger wrote most of the mains are along Bay Street or connected to it. They and a handful of other spots where old clay pipe is letting groundwater in through cracks or gaps in the joints are downstream of where sewage gushed out of a trunkline near Union Street three times in 2020.
Commissioners agreed to the engineering services as part of their consent calendar, a list of items they pass with a single vote and without discussion.
It’s among the latest of various sewer- and water-related projects as the city tries to get its arms around what upgrades and repairs are needed to its sewer and water systems, and also at its drinking water plant and a wastewater plant it co-owns with a handful of neighboring townships.
Traverse City’s seeking more than $27 million in loans for a host of fixes, including a $14-million-plus list of repairs and upgrades at the wastewater treatment plant, as previously reported.
LIQUOR LICENSES
City commissioners also unanimously approved issuing liquor-related licenses to Brady’s Bar and Fresh Coast Beer Works.
Brady’s Bar added a partner and requested an additional bar permit — city Manager Marty Colburn said that’s for another bar to serve a patio area in back, similar to what Blue Tractor has on the same block.
And Fresh Coast Beer Works requested an outdoor service permit and small wine maker license, documents show.
Michigan’s Liquor Control Commission already approved the licenses, but a recent audit by city clerk’s office employees discovered the city hadn’t issued its own licenses, Colburn said.
Commissioners Brian McGillivary and Roger Putman have often voted against new liquor licenses, or transferring them into city limits, at least until the city has a better answer on how many liquor licenses are too many, and other questions, as previously reported.
Both voted for the licenses Monday, with McGillivary explaining he has no issue with approving them for existing places.
“I actually had cocktails on one of these patios already because they’re existing,” he said.
PARKING GARAGE CAMERAS
McGillivary cast the lone vote against an agreement to pay Traffic & Safety Control Systems up to $207,965 for a video management system. It’ll increase surveillance inside the Hardy and Old Town parking garages.
He said he didn’t object to the contract, so much as the fact that the Downtown Development Authority is responsible for managing and making decisions for the parking fund, an account flush with cash. That’s because money from that fund doesn’t go to parking system capital improvements. He wanted a discussion on whether it should.
“I think it’s the most responsible thing to do, and I think it’s just where those fees should go,” he said.
Commissioner Tim Werner, while he supported the contract, said he largely agreed with McGillivary and hoped commissioners could look at the “true cost” of parking versus how much people pay for it.
APPOINTMENTS
Commissioners unanimously agreed to reappoint Andy Andres and Eric Mansuy to the Historic Districts Commission, and to add Jennifer Loup and William Twietmeyer — formerly the city’s treasurer. Andres and Mansuy will serve through June 30, 2023, while Loup and Twietmeyer will through June 30, 2024.
City leaders also agreed to reappoint Susan Odgers to the Human Rights Commission, to serve until July 2024. They also reappointed Jessica Forster through June 2023, and added Kimberly Romberg until the end of June 2022 — Commissioner Ashlea Walter said Romberg indicated she may step down before then.
Lindsay Erreca will join the City of Traverse City and Charter Township of Garfield Recreational Authority, to fill a vacancy left when longtime member Ross Biederman left. Erreca will serve through June 30, 2024.
