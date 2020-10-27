TRAVERSE CITY — Pam Morrison wants her water tested, and quickly.
Morrison’s household, along with another 20 in the Pine Grove subdivision, has been targeted by state and local health and environmental officials for well testing after evidence surfaced last month about PFAS pollution nearby. She’s ready for them to pull the trigger.
“I’m concerned, yes. We’ve lived here for 30 years,” she said while standing Monday afternoon on her front porch along Avenue B.
State environmental regulators discovered the pollutants through groundwater monitoring wells installed last month along Parsons Road in East Bay Township, north of the aviation area shared by Cherry Capital Airport and U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City. The suspected sources of the harmful chemicals are historical training exercises at either the airport, air station, or both, which involved PFAS-laden firefighting foam.
PFAS chemicals PFOA AND PFOS — two of thousands in the family of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances — were found in all 10 monitoring wells along Parsons Avenue. Some wells returned alarmingly elevated levels and all 10 returned results beyond state drinking water standards.
One monitoring well returned a level of 17,900 parts per trillion for PFOS — more than 1,100 times the state’s new limit of 16 ppt for that chemical.
“Everyone is proceeding on a quicker pace because of the contamination found out there,” said Ann Emington, geologist with the state Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.
Samples collected in late September returned laboratory results to officials by Oct. 10. Confirmed PFAS pollution sources will be identified through the environmental probe, officials said.
An investigation is already underway on airport property and scheduled to start soon for Coast Guard officials, Emington said.
Morrison’s street has the greatest number of homes identified by authorities as still on private drinking-water wells. But it’s unknown which wells may be contaminated, by how much or for how long.
The investigation aims to answer those and other questions, said Steve Sliver, executive director of the Michigan PFAS Action Response Team, while speaking to the dozens of people gathered in an online town hall video conference Monday night.
Free water, filters and possible pollution cleanup all came up as both residents and local leaders asked questions and sought answers.
Water samples will be collected as soon as possible, officials said, once homeowners grant permission. Results will help determine which homes will require filters installed at kitchen sinks while awaiting connection to municipal water service.
East Bay Township Supervisor Beth Friend said township leaders are already exploring grant opportunities to help impacted residents pay for any needed connections to public water lines. Also, she said they may on Nov. 9 discuss holding connection fees in abeyance for those who want to connect while awaiting grant dollars.
If grants do not come through, owners would be responsible for the connection costs, but a financing plan exists, Friend said.
Residents who connect will have a monthly water bill thereafter, she said.
Dan Thorell, environmental health director for the Grand Traverse County Health Department, said the best long-term solution will be for all homes to connect to the public water supply. He also said he is available to help affected residents interpret their water test results when they come back.
In the meantime, Thorell said those who still use well water for drinking can pick up free bottled water from the Grand Traverse Metro Fire Department station at the corner of Parsons Avenue and Three Mile Road.
Pickup times are 9 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 3:30 p.m. daily, officials said.
Well water is OK to continue using for bathing, laundry and cleaning, Thorell said, but bottled water should be used for drinking, teeth brushing and cooking.
Neighborhood resident Dennis Bartlett asked whether officials want to test his irrigation well, even though it’s not used for drinking.
Emington said, indeed, authorities want to test any groundwater well in the Pine Grove neighborhood to help investigate the PFAS plume. She also noted that irrigation wells there that may be polluted with the emerging contaminants could have allowed the crops to absorb the toxic stuff.
That’s a connection Morrison thought of, too.
“Our gardens won’t grow. Our gardens have been dying,” she said.
Morrison said all of this gives her pause; a neighbor is having a couple of lumps checked out by doctors, as is she. Perhaps the water is a cause of concern, she said.
Around the corner, Cindy Karsen said she rents her home where she has been drinking the well water since moving in 8 months ago. She has a sore on her leg that’s taken a long time healing, she said, and now she wonders whether that’s connected.
“I’m not happy about that, drinking that poison,” Karsen said Monday afternoon at her home on Indian Trail Boulevard.
During the online meeting, Steven Brown said that while he doesn’t live in Pine Grove, he lives nearby, and he has concerns about trace levels of PFAS officials said they found during 2019 sampling in Grand Traverse Bay — even if results are below state drinking-water limits.
Emington said eventually there will be more robust PFAS monitoring in Grand Traverse Bay, the end zone for the northeasterly groundwater flow from the Pine Grove neighborhood. She can’t say when, though.
More information about the ongoing PFAS investigation in East Bay Township can be found at www.michigan.gov/pfasresponse under the link for investigations and the “areas of interest” category.
The environmental health division at the health department can be reached at 231-995- 6051.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.