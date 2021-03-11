TRAVERSE CITY — Local outrage about the eight-month delay in notification to affected residents in a groundwater PFAS pollution investigation in East Bay Township turned into state action — bureaucratic action, that is.
Members of the Citizen’s Advisory Workgroup for the Michigan PFAS Action Response Team on Tuesday night talked at length about the delay in informing 18 homes in the Pine Grove neighborhood where contaminated water was found in private wells.
“As soon as you are investigating, I would want and I think most people would want to just know that there is an investigation,” said Sandy Wynn-Stelt, CAWG member from Belmont in Kent County.
“To allow this to go on for months and months and not notify people, I feel like, just is wrong. It’s ethically wrong,” she said.
Several argued the state’s policy to await groundwater screening results that prove contamination before saying anything to those possibly impacted doesn’t place public health as a first priority; they contended information about the launch of PFAS pollution probes should be shared with the public from the start, even as a precaution.
State documents show the East Bay Township investigation began in February 2020, but affected residents weren’t told until October after monitoring well samples showed high levels of PFAS chemicals in the groundwater.
“Whatever policy is in the way of this has got to end and we’ve got to have a better system in place,” said Bill Barnett, CAWG member from Cadillac.
He argued East Bay Township’s PFAS investigation was an obvious case in which environmental and health officials could have reached out in advance to the residents nearby the aviation area known early on to not be on the municipal water supply.
Those private water wells could have been immediately tested, rather than installing a monitoring well and awaiting sample results, Barnett said.
“This whole thing could have been cut short much faster,” he said, adding that there must be similar situations in other communities across the state.
Hillerie Rettelle, of Traverse City, spoke during the meeting about her own private water well’s PFAS contamination and the outrage she felt. Her household and the 17 others impacted should have been informed up front, she said.
“We’re not going to panic, but at least we could have had the option to say, ‘hey, I’m going to stop drinking my water, just in case,’” Rettelle said.
Steve Sliver, the soon-to-retire MPART executive director, said the Pine Grove neighborhood’s concerns prompted the agency to look at better ways to communicate risks, as well as developments in investigations. The discussion will begin in a CAWG subcommittee, he said.
“We apologize for, you know, the timing of all of this,” Sliver said to Rettelle, who had just finished speaking.
Kenneth Harvey, CAWG member from Rockford in Kent County, will lead the subcommittee tasked with coming up with an improved communication protocol. He said it’s important to find ways to inform the public without inciting panic, but also to avoid such lengthy delays.
“We went through that here in Rockford and Belmont and we shouldn’t be there now,” Harvey said.
The subcommittee meets online one hour prior to the monthly CAWG meetings on the same video conferencing channel. The group could also use some more volunteer members from the larger workgroup, Harvey said.
Dan Thorell, environmental health director for the Grand Traverse County Health Department, suggested some type of contamination matrix to developed to calculate risk at the start of PFAS investigations in which sites with “high potential” for pollution receive early notice.
“When you have sites of really high potential, maybe that should be considered as far as notification of residents beforehand, before we have data,” Thorell said during Tuesday night’s online meeting.
The local health official said the eight-month notification time lapse in East Bay’s case is not standard and was at least partly affected by delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. But hindsight is valuable, Thorell said, and consideration of an improved communication protocol is valid.
Abigail Hendershott, of the state Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy and soon-to-be MPART executive director, said she believes the CAWG subcommittee’s work will tackle what may become the state’s next “big topic” regarding PFAS contamination — how to improve outreach efforts and communication before, during and after PFAS investigations.
At least one CAWG member who could not attend Tuesday’s meeting said sending the issue to a subcommittee for further talk was insulting to anyone in Michigan subjected to PFAS contamination.
“EGLE is still insisting that it was justified in not notifying the homeowners in February of 2020. And it won’t do so in any similar situation, at least for the time being,” said Tony Spaniola, CAWG member. “So, homeowners in other areas remain subject to the same treatment. That’s wrong, and it shouldn’t take further study to acknowledge and make a correction. We’re talking irreversible health impacts here.”
Bentley Johnson, of the Michigan League of Conservation Voters, said urgency and a sense of purpose regarding public notification of PFAS contamination is critical. Priority must be placed on people’s health and the public should be given credit for its ability to handle the information, he said.
“They can be honest about what they don’t know and what they want to find out,” Johnson said.
Meanwhile, CAWG member Charlie Schlinger — the only one from Traverse City — said he encourages impacted residents in the Pine Grove neighborhood to join the workgroup or even the subcommittee taking up the notification concern.
Applications for the CAWG can be found online at www.michigan.gov/pfasresponse under the MPART tab for the Citizen’s Advisory Workgroup.
