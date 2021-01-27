TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County commissioners will this week consider whether to spend upward of $85,000 toward public water connections for impacted households in the Pine Grove subdivision, where PFAS contamination was discovered in the groundwater.
A special meeting of the board was scheduled for 1 p.m. Thursday and the clean water connection funding issue is among the agenda items. The meeting will be shown live at http://gtcmi.us/bocstream online.
Commissioners will decide whether to spend Grand Traverse County Home Rehabilitation Trust Fund dollars — or other available funds — to cover remaining expenses to connect 18 homes on private water wells to the East Bay Township water system. Both state and township funds have already been committed to the project.
