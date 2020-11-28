MACKINAW CITY — Federal law that requires foreign-flagged ships to have a U.S.- or Canadian-licensed pilot involved in navigating certain waters don’t include the Straits of Mackinac.
That seemed liked an oversight to Capt. Jon Olney, a Traverse City resident and president of the Western Great Lakes Pilot Association. It’s the organization that provides pilots for foreign-flagged vessels when they’re in lakes Huron, Michigan or Superior, or the St. Mary’s River.
The last, connecting Huron and Superior between Canada and the Upper Peninsula’s east end, is the only spot in the three Great Lakes where the Great Lakes Pilotage Act of 1960 requires those pilots to be actively involved in navigation, Olney said.
“I don’t know if they had any dream that there would be hundreds of vessels with foreign flags transiting the Great Lakes when it first opened up,” he said. “And when I say hundreds, I mean hundreds a year, so it’s a pretty big deal.”
Olney wants the Straits of Mackinac designated under the federal law, he said. It wouldn’t add any more challenges for shipping lines, as they’re already required to have U.S. or Canadian-licensed pilots aboard and available to assist while traversing the Great Lakes.
Olney stressed he’s not knocking foreign pilots. The Straits of Mackinac is a crowded waterway filled with other boats, from pleasure craft to fishing boats, from ferries to Great Lakes freighters. Then there’s the infrastructure spanning the straits, including the Mackinac Bridge and Enbridge’s Line 5 twin petroleum pipelines.
That’s to say nothing of weather hazards like fog, Olney added. So the straits are a place where a pilot with experience can help avoid disaster, and other ports around the world have similar pilotage requirements, Olney said.
The law states it’s up to the president of the U.S. to designate waterways, and Michigan lawmakers at the state and federal levels are looking for action.
State House of Representatives members in October passed a resolution in favor of designating the straits and introduced by Rep. Jack O’Malley, R-Lake Ann — a similar resolution in the state Senate hasn’t budged from committee since March, legislative records show.
U.S. Rep. Jack Bergman, R-Watersmeet, backed the move in a June letter to Larry Kudlow, director of the U.S. National Economic Council. Bergman wrote most vessels already involve a U.S. pilot in navigating the straits, even though their help isn’t required by law. Making that practice into law would improve safety in a complex, congested waterway.
James Hogge, a spokesman for Bergman, said the request is under review by the Trump administration.
Olney said he asked Michigan’s entire Congressional delegation to get involved.
Messages to the offices of Sens. Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters, Michigan’s two Democratic senators, weren’t returned.
Anything to improve safety in the Straits of Mackinac is a good thing, said Liz Kirkwood, executive director of Great Lakes advocacy nonprofit For the Love of Water. But nothing would better protect the straits than removing Line 5.
It’s an issue on which FLOW’s been active for years, and one that’s long been a source of controversy as Enbridge revealed maintenance mishaps and anchor strikes.
The company insists the twin pipelines are safe while it pursues a subterranean tunnel to eventually replace them in several years.
Groups like FLOW want the pipelines gone sooner rather than later, and they’re not alone. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said earlier in November she’d take the company to court to revoke its lake bottom easement for the pipeline, the Associated Press reported.
Enbridge announced its own lawsuit against the move on Tuesday.
The governor’s move was a “lightning bolt” and the kind that could result in meaningful action, Kirkwood said.
Kirkwood believes the request to designate the Straits of Mackinac under the Great Lakes Pilotage Act is important in drawing attention to the ecological, recreational, economic and spiritual significance of the straits, she said.
“This resolution, I think, is yet another attempt to both recognize and mitigate the potential disaster that would happen in the event of a vessel dropping their anchor or not understanding the perils through the Straits of Mackinac,” she said.
