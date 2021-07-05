BEAVER ISLAND — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued the pilot and sole occupant of a single engine Seawind plane that crashed into Lake Michigan near Beaver Island on Saturday, officials said.
The pilot had minor injuries and the cause of the crash is under investigation, said Chief Petty Officer John Masson.
District Nine Command Center in Cleveland received an Electronic Location Transmitter alert about 8 p.m. Saturday, Masson said, and dispatched a response boat from the Coast Guard’s station in Charlevoix.
Once the crew of the 45-foot rescue boat arrived at the location of the alert, they found the Seawind floating and partially submerged and the pilot sitting on top, Masson said.
The pilot received treatment for what Masson described as very minor injuries.
“I don’t know if salvage has been arranged yet and we did broadcast to all mariners to stay away from the area for their own safety,” Masson said.
The Coast Guard is working with the owner of the plane to determine salvage plans and to mitigate any potential water pollution, officials said.
“This case highlights the importance of having safety equipment that is in working order,” said Capt. Anthony Jones, sector commander, in a press release. “This pilot’s quick thinking in activating their ELT allowed our crew to quickly respond to their location to provide timely and effective assistance.”
ELTs are emergency transmitters that are carried on most U.S. aircraft, after being mandated by law in 1973, according to information from the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association.
In the event of an accident or crash, the device transmits a distress signal which provides search and rescue personnel with details about the aircraft.
