TRAVERSE CITY — Walkers, joggers and bikers moved down Washington Street in Traverse City, passing orange-striped barricades with pedestrian signs and the words, “SHARED STREET.”
The Wednesday afternoon scene was a snapshot of a pilot program that aims to give people room for socially distanced recreation: walkers stuck to sidewalks except to make way for other walkers, while joggers and bikers took to the street. A few cars rolled through as well — the road still is open to traffic, but drivers should go slow, according to program guidelines.
Washington Street resident Doug Beers, reached earlier, said he thinks it’s a good idea, especially given all the extra activity during the COVID-19 pandemic. He has seen everything from children with people pushing strollers, dog walkers, cyclists — “you name it.” Those bikers and joggers no longer have to squeeze between parked cars and traffic.
“It seems like this has become quite a thoroughfare for people coming through, so putting up barricades and stopping about half the traffic was, I think, a very positive thing for the area,” he said.
Greg Van Horn said he takes walks nearly every day. While he’s not sure if more people are getting out, he does enjoy having less traffic go by his Washington Street home, especially after Eighth Street was closed in summer 2019.
But not everyone in the affected stretch between Boardman Avenue and Rose Street is happy about the pilot project.
The change set off a hot debate, said Boardman Neighborhood Association President Elizabeth Whelan. People are especially upset about not hearing about the project until Washington Street was already picked for it, and days before it was originally set to start.
“What’s that old saying about better to ask forgiveness than permission? Not that we would’ve had to give permission, but I think we would’ve liked to have known ahead of time, and people are still just furious about that part,” she said.
Ashlea Walter, the city commissioner who proposed the idea, said communications isn’t the city’s strongest suit. But commissioners discussed the program publicly at a handful of meetings, and local media covered it as well.
Not everyone follows city commission meetings, said Brian Beauchamp, Traverse Area Recreation and Transportation Trails communications and policy director. TART Trails and cycling organization El Grupo Norte handled outreach after commissioners OK’d the program on June 1.
Beauchamp has heard some positive feedback, as well as good ideas for the program, he said. The neighborhood association helped share information as well, and communication with residents will be key for the trial run’s success.
“We hear that loud and clear, and we’re going to make sure to continue to do that and reach out and seek input,” he said.
Megan Wick, a Washington Street resident, said she believes the program was pushed through too quickly without neighborhood endorsement or consensus.
Her biggest concern is apparent confusion about what the program actually means, she said. Vehicles still are allowed on the road, potentially creating safety issues for the pedestrians, cyclists and others who may believe the street is closed to traffic. And drivers who think the roads are closed to them are speeding down other side streets or alleys instead.
“It’s kind of unpredictable, and I think any time you have a traffic street that’s not clearly marked, I think it’s an accident waiting to happen,” she said.
Beers noted there seems to be some “arrogance” on the part of some pedestrians or cyclists who don’t move to let drivers pass. He also has seen plenty of drivers confused by what the barricades mean, watching from his home office as roughly a third of them hesitate while turning onto Washington, then head another way.
Sarah Jorkasky lives on State Street and said she’s already seeing a traffic surge that makes it hard to leave her driveway at times. She fears closing part of Front Street and putting two-way traffic on parts of State that were one-way could make it worse.
Wick said closing two downtown blocks makes sense to make room for diners, but there are no crowds roaming Washington Street.
State Street resident Sandra Salamony said she’s not arguing for or against the program, but she never had problems interacting with her neighbors on Washington.
“It seemed like a problem that didn’t need fixing,” she said.
Walter, Norte’s development director, said she originally raised the idea amid the COVID-19 shutdown out of concerns that people getting outside — one of the few recreational outlets allowed at the time — were overcrowding trails everywhere, even prompted the National Park Service to shutter most of Sleeping Bear Dunes.
That’s not something she wanted to see happen to other area trails, and people are still supposed to keep their distance even as more and more public spaces reopen.
City Manager Marty Colburn along with police and fire chiefs plus other city staff drafted a policy, Colburn told commissioners at their June 1 meeting. He selected Washington Street for the trial run, in part because it’s already part of the TART Trail and the city’s cross-town bike route.
Beauchamp said El Grupo Norte and TART Trails suggested a shared street instead of closing it to traffic altogether.
The city announced the program June 4, and TART Trails and Norte put notes on front doors along the street June 5, Beauchamp said.
Seeing that note was the first time Washington Street resident Denny Braun heard about the program, he said. His neighbors didn’t know what was happening when he asked them, either, so it felt like a “total blindside.”
“I was neither against it or for it because I never knew it was going to happen, that’s my biggest issue,” he said.
No proposal could make everyone on the street happy, Walter said.
“But what we do with the street in front of my house, it’s not my street, it’s everybody’s street,” she said.
The program was originally set to start June 8, but barricades weren’t placed until June 18, Beauchamp said. The decision to push it back came after Beauchamp heard from residents who were concerned about not hearing of the program until they felt like it was already happening. Three days of construction on Eighth Street prompted a further delay.
Beauchamp said he heard a lot from residents who saw his number on the door hangers. He’s hoping to hear more to keep improving the program.
One change has already been made, said Bob Otwell, a volunteer monitor who places some barricades in the mornings and removes them at night. Those barricades were too close to the intersections, making turning hard, so now they’re set back from their previous spot.
Otwell, previously with Norte and TART Trails, said he’s keeping notes on the results and seeing more or less what the program aimed for: more walkers and cyclists using the street. He’s hoping city commissioners will discuss the pilot in a few weeks.
Feedback overall has been positive, with some happy the city’s considering expanding the program to other streets, Walter said. She’s hoping people keep an open mind for the first try.
