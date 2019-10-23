NORTHPORT — The workers Kendall Probst hired this year to get the apples off his four acres of trees picked for a week and then never came back.
An illness that had the Northport resident hospitalized for a few days didn’t help.
So when a small army of volunteers — some of whom the 90-year-old knew and some he didn’t — showed up over the weekend to do the picking, he was relieved.
“It took a load off,” Probst said. “It just makes you feel better to drive by and you don’t see them hanging on the trees ... Otherwise the birds and deer are going to get them.”
Volunteers showed up at the Probst orchard about a mile north of the Village of Northport after a call for help went out on Facebook.
They spent much of Saturday and Sunday helping out, with people and their kids coming and going all day.
Kathy Firestone, who goes to Northport Covenant Church with Probst, said she has picked apples from his trees before — with permission — and kept her haul. So she couldn’t resist the opportunity to help her friend and neighbor out.
“We just care about him,” Firestone said. “He’s always been really helpful to people at church, doing little things that he doesn’t get a lot of credit for.”
Sheree and Dale White are new to Northport. The couple spent most of Saturday picking apples at the Probst orchard.
“It was wonderful to see everyone pitching in to help,” Sheree White said. “Everyone had a smile on their face.”
It is something White will never forget.
The Whites moved to the area about six months ago from Ida, where they had an orchard that was, despite its small size, a lot of work. White said she can’t imagine Probst doing this on his own, especially given his age.
Probst has lived his whole life on the property that has been in his family for 134 years, he said.
The apples are small this year because of dry weather, Probst said, and will be sold for juice. He also has a few acres of cherries.
“They’re getting old enough to retire, too,” Probst said.
Linda Szarkowski spent about two hours picking on Sunday.
“Everybody seemed to be happy to be out there helping,” Szarkowski said. “I think it was great to see everybody come together.”
White said she is grateful to live in a place like Northport.
“We just say every day we’re so glad we came to Northport,” she said. “It’s everything you would want in a community.”
