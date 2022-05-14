From Staff Reports
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Academy students were about 20 minutes into performing “Snow White and the Seven Dwarves” when someone unexpected showed up: Sheriff’s deputies.
Academy Superintendent Jim Coneset said he decided to evacuate the building Saturday afternoon after deputies told them about a threatening call.
He figured about 100 people were in the gymnasium at around 2:20 p.m. when they made the call, and he credited them for clearing out promptly.
About 25 minutes prior, a male called Grand Traverse County Central Dispatch and said he and others were on their way to the play with rifles and explosive devices, according to a release from the county sheriff’s office.
Deputies, an explosives detection K-9 and detective went to the school off Hammond Road near north Three Mile Road.
Deputies secured the building and are still investigating, according to the release.
Coneset said he hopes they catch whoever is responsible.
It was tough for him to stop the play mid-act, and he was disappointed for the seventh- through 12th-grade performers who put in all the prep work.
“Schools should be off-limits for situations like this,” he said. “This is where children learn and it is 100 percent not OK for people to threaten children.”
The show must go on — Coneset said the play will be rescheduled.
And classes are on for Monday morning, he added.
