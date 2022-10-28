It’s a rare “quiet” moment at the Old Town Playhouse. And I say that with tongue firmly planted in cheek. Quiet around the Playhouse is a relative term. Though it may appear that little is going on from the outside, inside OTP’s heart continues to beat. Rather vigorously.
A few weeks ago, we closed an enjoyable production of “Murder on the Orient Express.”
A twisty and satisfying performance of Agatha Christie’s classic to start our season. Audiences came back to the theater, putting some of the stresses of the past few years behind us and them.
Last weekend, Aged to Perfection Senior Readers performed an evening of short works, from serious drama to side-splitting comedy.
Two of the plays were Michigan originals, including “Telephone Tag,” a sendup of the medical alert emergency system by one of OTP’s own members, Colin Bohash.
I participated in a performance of “The Mystery at Twicknam Vicarage,” a silly satire of the Masterpiece Theatre mysteries that populate PBS’s airwaves these days.
What fun I had. Note to self: Perform more often.
Today I spied Jim Muratzki, our box office manager, taking advantage of the “quiet” to catch up and, with any luck, get ahead of the next onslaught of ticket mayhem. Just when he and I settle in, though, the Young Company kids arrive. Some are part of late afternoon classes. Some are auditioning for “Clue” that hits the MainStage in early January.
They are quite excited about this production, as am I. This new version, based on the popular board game, is adapted from the film.
It’s a madcap comedy that’ll keep everyone guessing as the now famous characters try to find the killer in Body Manor.
Still every afternoon and evening there are rehearsals for the upcoming shows.
Afternoons are busy with the sounds of the holiday season as the 11 Young Company students prepare for their “Holiday Cabaret.”
But in the evening, there is even more abuzz for the fall presentation of “The Spongebob Musical.”
There is much singing and even tap-dancing squids, as those denizens of the deep find their way to Bikini Bottom and the Pineapple home of Spongebob with his friends.
This is a wonderful, fun frolic for the entire family that appeals to young and old alike, especially to those who grew up with original “Spongebob” animated series.
It chronicles the nautical and sometimes nonsensical adventures of the incurably optimistic and earnest sea-sponge and his undersea friends as they face total annihilation.
As chaos erupts and lives hang in the balance, a most unexpected hero arises and takes center stage.
The power of optimism really can save the world in this magical fantasy.
The musical features songs by a plethora of contemporary artists including Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend and the late David Bowie.
It’s a ball of fun opening Nov. 18 — Dec. 10 — a great holiday feast for the whole family!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.