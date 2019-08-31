TRAVERSE CITY — Pharmacists could help opioid patients make better health care decisions if they had more prescription records, said Dr. Julie Botsford, Munson Healthcare’s Medication Safety Officer.
They currently only get the data for the patient standing in front of them — not from the region, doctor, medical condition or other helpful categories.
“Pharmacists don’t have global data,” Botsford told health care leaders, elected officials, and political staff assembled to hear details of the $400,000 grant from the Michigan Opioid Partnership.
“We don’t know, region-by-region, who is prescribing what and how much.”
Doctors want to keep that kind of information private, and that’s understandable, but you could remove identifiers and it would still be helpful for us to know,” she said.
Sen. Curt VanderWall (R-Ludington), chairman of the Senate Health Policy and Human Services Committee, said he was intrigued by Botsford’s observation and suggested they meet to discuss the matter.
“There may be legislative solutions,” he said.
By law pharmacists can access a patient’s prescription record, including what drug they’ve been prescribed, when, in what dosage and number of pills. This data helps pharmacists determine a patient’s risk for overdose, said Munson Hospital pharmacy resident Rachel Pavona.
Pavona is working on a research project at Munson to give everyone receiving in-patient treatment for opioid use disorder, two containers of overdose nasal spray upon their release.
“Pharmacists in a community setting, like Walgreens, can chose not to dispense the medication if they believe it will cause harm to the patient,” Botsford said. “Pharmacists in a hospital setting can use the information to verify what a patient is taking and decide the best course of treatment.”
Pharmacists are seen as the “last touch” in the sequencing of opioid prescribing, said VanderWall.
Allowing them access to data from more patients, even if identifying information is removed to protect doctor records and patient privacy, would increase knowledge of the size of the epidemic locally, said Botsford.
