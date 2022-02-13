TRAVERSE CITY — Recommendations to rework a notification process for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substance contamination investigations fell short of what some members of a citizens workgroup hoped to see.
Abigail Hendershott, the Michigan PFAS Action Response Team executive director, offered to show the team’s Citizens Advisory Workgroup some specific examples of how the reworked notification process would play out in some scenarios, including Traverse City.
But some CAWG members said they wanted to see clearly defined actions the state would take in any PFAS investigation to ensure people know when there is a chance their drinking water contains PFAS.
Workgroup member Lynn McIntosh said she wants to see some concrete steps for shoring up a process that, at worst, let years lapse before people knew their water might be contaminated. It all comes down to protecting everyone, whether it’s 10 impacted water wells or 10,000, she said.
“We gave a very clear message, the public needs to know,” she said. “There’s really no case-sensitive thing here, you need to tell people.”
That same desire prompted the workgroup to approve a memo in July laying out how the state’s notification process should work if the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy suspects PFAS-tainted groundwater could be impacting drinking water.
Eight months passed between when state regulators suspected PFAS in groundwater near Cherry Capital Airport could be in the water of some nearby homes and when those residents were notified, as previously reported. It was the last straw for a workgroup with many members who didn’t know about contamination in their own communities, often for years.
Hendershott said the resulting push to revamp the state’s notification process already netted some changes. She pointed to the investigations around 10 airports where PFAS-laden aqueous firefighting foam contaminated the groundwater. In each case, residents were notified much sooner that the state wanted to test their wells than they would have been before.
“In the past, we would’ve waited until we had at least some kind of actual concentration of PFAS, some data, and now we are not waiting, especially in those cases where we know AFFF has been used and heavily used at a lot of these airports,” she said.
It’s something member Sandy Wynn-Stelt said she wished she had seen in writing.
Other workgroup members were dismayed that the notification process revision was taking so long — McIntosh said she didn’t want to see a “long, drawn-out” process.
And while Hendershott said the notification process can be complicated depending on the circumstances, group member Tony Spaniola said he wanted to see some basic steps laid out for the “easy” cases. He saw the memo MPART wrote in response to the workgroup’s recommendations as deeply disappointing, and argued it misstated the workgroup’s intent in part.
McIntosh told a story about a hike in Colorado, where she saw a sign at a trailhead warning about cougars in the area. Attacks didn’t happen often but she decided it wasn’t worth the risk to hike the trail alone.
A clear, obvious warning right at the trailhead is analogous to the kind of PFAS investigation notifications McIntosh wanted, she said. Online notifications, especially on MPART’s website, seemed more like a sign on a random pine, 15 miles into the hike, she said.
If better notification takes more funding for MPART, as Spaniola posited, that’s what the response team should request, McIntosh said.
Hendershott said she wants some help in drafting the example scenarios she wants to bring to the next meeting, noting it might be hard to talk about the process in absolutes without them. She hoped that would show the gap between what MPART is doing and suggesting and what the workgroup wants isn’t as big as it may seem.
One of the scenarios CAWG members will hear about is how people will be notified if PFAS-laced biosolids were spread on nearby farmland.
Stephanie Kammer, EGLE’s Emerging Pollutant Section manager, told the group about how the sludge trucked from wastewater treatment plants turned out in a few cases to have PFAS levels many times higher than state drinking water standards. That was particularly true if industrial users were sending contaminated wastewater to the plants, and in many cases the levels fell drastically with pretreatment.
It was unsettling news for the group members, some of whom wondered how many other agricultural products have been contaminated by PFAS in biosolids. That was the case in a beef farm in Livingston County.
Farm animals bore the brunt of chemical contamination before, when tens of thousands of cattle and many thousands of other livestock were slaughtered in 1974, according to historical accounts. A chemical company in St. Louis, Mich., made both polybrominated biphenyl flame retardant and magnesium chloride feed additive, and inadvertently shipped the flame retardant in feed additive bags.
