TRAVERSE CITY — A quicker solution than once thought may be coming down the pipe for East Bay Township residents with PFAS contamination in their water wells.
Grand Traverse County leaders will meet Wednesday morning to discuss whether public land bank dollars may be used to connect Pine Grove residents with tainted drinking water wells to the municipal water supply.
The contaminated wells were discovered through a recent state investigation into per- and polyfluoroalkyl chemicals migrating north through the groundwater from the designated aviation area shared by the U.S. Coast Guard’s Air Station Traverse City and Cherry Capital Airport.
All 15 wells already tested returned results with at least some PFAS chemicals, while at least seven showed levels above state maximum standards for drinking water — multiple along Avenue B.
Health department officials said all of the homes have access to free bottled water at the fire station at Parsons Avenue and Three Mile Road. Plans call for filtration systems to be installed at kitchen sinks in the affected homes until connections to the municipal system can be finalized.
East Bay Township officials said they intend to pursue a state grant to pay for the work, but a decision on that likely won’t come until April. Some county officials want things to move faster than that.
“I would love if we could give the residents some type of assurance before the holiday,” said Rob Hentschel, Grand Traverse County Board chairman.
Pam Morrison lives on Avenue B and is among those with a well that tested positive. She said county-level intervention is good news.
“I think that’s amazing, actually. It’s nice to hear the county’s got some purpose on this. I had no idea it would go beyond the township,” Morrison said.
Hentschel said county employees are investigating the legality of using land bank dollars to get the Pine Grove residents connected before winter sets in. At first glance it seems like it may be OK, he said.
Perhaps the county can make what the board chairman described as a “forgivable loan” to the township’s department of public works, Hentschel said, as there are ample land bank funds available.
The board chairman said the idea came from Darryl Nelson, commissioner-elect for District No. 6, which includes the Pine Grove neighborhood. Nelson will join the board in January, filling the seat vacated by commissioner Gordie LaPointe.
“It’s something I certainly think is worth exploring,” Nelson said.
He said the PFAS pollution harms not only the neighborhood but the whole area. Perhaps county leaders should help those who “through no fault of their own are in a really bad situation,” Nelson said.
“In the meantime, we have wells that are contaminated and while it’s not our fault, we can share in the responsibility for it,” he said.
The special board meeting is set to begin at 8 a.m. Wednesday, and can be viewed online at http://gtcmi.us/bocstream or by calling 408-418-9388 and using pin #792 476 402.
PFAS chemicals have been used for decades in products ranging from nonstick cookware to stain-resistant clothing and food containers, as well as foam used to extinguish jet-fuel fires. They’re known as “forever chemicals” because they persist indefinitely in the environment without breaking down.
They have increasingly turned up in public water supplies and private wells around the country.
Studies have linked the chemicals to testicular cancer, damage to organs including the liver and kidneys, and reproductive system harm. They are also known to build up in human bodies, or “bio-accumulate.”
