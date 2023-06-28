PETOSKEY — An 80-year-old Petoskey man is facing four counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a 4-year-old girl, Emmet County Sheriff Pete Wallin said.
Craig James Shaw was arrested and charged Tuesday.
On May 12, Children's Protective Services reported the allegations against Shaw to the sheriff's office, alleging that the child, now 12, had been sexually assaulted in 2015.
After investigating, Wallin said detectives in his office turned over their findings to the Emmet County Prosecutor's Office, which then issued an arrest warrant for Shaw.
Shaw has been charged with four counts of second-degree CSC, which involves sexual contact, with a person under the age of 13. He was granted a $25,000 cash and/or surety bond and released.
His next court appearance is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. July 6 in 90th District Court.
