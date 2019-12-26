TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County Sheriff's deputies are questioning a man they believe was involved in an early morning shooting.
Sheriff's Lt. Chris Oosse said deputies found the 50-year-old Traverse City man staying in a tent near the Boardman River in a wooded area Thursday. They also found a semiautomatic handgun they believe to have been used in the shooting.
"We're sending evidence technicians and gathering a search warrant for the area to make sure that we have all the evidence we need in this case," he said.
That search begun just after 1 a.m., when deputies responding to an unrelated domestic violence call heard gunshots between the river and Keystone Road, Oosse said. A man with a gunshot wound came out of the woods a short time later.
The 41-year-old Traverse City man was in stable condition after surgery at Munson Medical Center as of Thursday morning, but wasn't able to speak with investigators yet, Oosse said. He declined to comment for now on what may have led to the shooting.
The incident kicked off a search during which deputies closed roads and hiking trails in the area, as well as warned nearby residents to lock their doors, Oosse said. An alert sent by the CodeRED system was canceled shortly after 10:30 a.m.
There are several encampments in the woods between Keystone Road and the river, and a witness described the location of the shooting to investigators, Oosse said. Deputies found the person of interest there and took him in without incident.
Follow Record-Eagle.com for more on this story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.