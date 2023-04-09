TRAVERSE CITY — The hallways of Central Grade School stretch for an entire city block in downtown Traverse City, and they contain the stories of generations of students, staff and teachers.
The three-story, red-brick building is the oldest operating school in the Traverse City Area Public Schools district. Parts of the building have been standing for more than a century.
Conversation about Central Grade’s upkeep has been touched on by TCAPS administrators and trustees in the past, but large-scale work on the decades-old building has fallen by the wayside for years.
In 2024, TCAPS is planning to seek an authorization from voters to maintain the 3.1-mill capital bond that was approved by voters in 2018.
School officials have said Central Grade repairs will be the main reason for that upcoming bond request. The most recent timeline has repairs at Central Grade coming in 2025.
Central Grade’s history — and the fact that it has touched so many current and past residents — means that talks of repairs have always drawn public interest, often from people wanting the building to retain its historic character.
“People are attached to Central School,” said Fred Nelson, a former city commissioner who attended the school from the early 1950s until the early 1960s and who still lives nearby. “It’s a very integral part of the neighborhood.”
That sentimentality, paired with the building’s unique issues, make it a complex yet necessary conversation for school officials to have.
“The complicated part is: How do you balance what is a community asset … with the responsible use of taxpayer funds?” said TCAPS Board President Scott Newman-Bale.
“It’s a very difficult, loaded conversation.”
‘Old School Cool’
In 1877, the Traverse City school board purchased property on a block between Seventh Street and Eighth Street and built a school named “Central School” with a square bell tower, wooden frame and yellow brick veneer, according to archives from the Traverse Area District Library.
The building served 300 students of all ages.
As the student population grew, the school building grew and changed as well, with rebuilds and additions, including one in 1922, made of red brick that included the cafeteria, gymnasium and the Lars Hockstad auditorium.
But on a weekend in 1934, a fire burned the school to the ground. Only the 1922 red brick addition was spared, and it remains part of the school today.
The school was rebuilt by 1937 and, in the interim, students were moved to other buildings in the area to continue their education, including the historic Perry Hannah Home, which is now the Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home.
In 1959, Central School’s high schoolers moved into what is now Central High School on Milliken Drive. In 1970, the middle school students moved into what is now West Middle School on Silver Lake Road.
Today, the school is known as Central Grade School, and it serves students from preschool through fifth grade. It also houses the district’s Talented and Gifted program and is the biggest elementary school in TCAPS, population-wise, with more than 500 students.
Their motto is “Old School Cool.”
In part because of its enduring history in the city, the school and the Central neighborhood have a lot of connections and mutual support — neighbors donate to the school, volunteer with kids and admire the historic building, while teachers and the principal attend neighborhood association meetings.
Some neighbors say they see Central Grade as a community asset — especially the Lars Hockstad auditorium — and part of the soul of the neighborhood. Some say they hope it always remains a school and does not turn into a “high-rise” or condominiums.
“I just think it’s a tremendous community resource,” said Fred Anderson, an active member of the Central neighborhood committee.
Anderson has lived in the area on Wadsworth Street since 2014, and he has volunteered as a tutor at Central Grade in the past. He takes his grandchildren to the playground when they visit.
Some in the area, like Anderson, also expressed hopes that the familiar brick facade remains as well.
“I know it needs a lot of work, but I think that we’ve seen the success of other buildings like the state hospital, you know, the Grand Traverse Commons, and how they’ve preserved the history and the aesthetic while making it very useful,” said Megan Brown, president of the Central Neighborhood Association. “I think that would be a good blueprint for Central Grade.”
The unique history of the Central Grade School building and the fact that it has a diverse population, bringing in students from throughout the district, played a major role in Brown’s decision to move to the Central neighborhood in Traverse City. She and her husband had an “idyllic vision” of their two young sons walking two blocks to Central Grade School, enjoying the neighborhood and the building, she said.
Brown said she’s excited about the possibilities of the renovations and making the school better for future generations, and she hopes aspects of its historic architecture can be preserved.
“These (historic buildings) are treasures, and these are gifts from our previous generations,” said Peg Jonkhoff, the administrative director at the Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, which was built in 1893. “They’re just incredibly valuable and we just have to take care of them and fund them accordingly.”
As with all historic buildings in the area, Jonkoff said she hopes to see the Central Grade building, with its “beautiful bricks” and depth of potential, preserved while maintaining the ability to continue to serve the community in an educational capacity.
Many said they hope the community is closely involved in the conversations and decisions about the building moving forward.
Justin Van Rheenen, whose fourth-grade daughter has attended Central Grade since preschool, said Central Grade should be a top priority for the district.
Van Rheenen ran for school board in the 2022 election — and Central Grade renovations were a priority of his campaign.
Van Rheenen was not elected to the board, but, as a parent, he worries that newer and “shinier” projects will draw attention away from this historic building, especially since he doesn’t feel the district has done a good job at multitasking projects in the past.
Part of this concern is that, to Van Rheenen, it seems that Central Grade only ever comes up when the board is discussing something else, never on its own.
“It has to take priority as its own conversation,” he said.
Sharon Jennings taught second and third grade at Central Grade from 1989 to 2005, and she is now the membership chair of the Traverse Area Historical Society. She helped set up the online archives about local schools at the Traverse Area District Library website.
At the end of every school year, Jennings gave her students a lesson on Traverse City history, which of course included the history of their school.
Jennings loves to learn and talk about history, and she would love for Central Grade to be preserved as much as possible to serve as a reminder of the region’s history and past residents, she said.
For her, it’s important to learn about who and what came before to make more sense of the present.
“Knowing where you come from makes you better understand who you are,” Jennings said.
Next steps
When Central Grade School Principal Jana Duguay thinks about renovations to her school, her initial thought is one of concern: She doesn’t want the building to lose its character.
But then she thinks about some of the newer schools she’s been inside — with large and open gathering spaces for students and more functional layouts — and she’s excited about the potential for improvements.
On a day-to-day basis, the school’s age presents few problems, other than some of the small classrooms and a lack of classroom storage space, Duguay said.
The building also has a blocked-off third floor that hasn’t been cleared of harmful chemicals or brought up to code and is generally unsafe for students, an old boiler that needs replacing in the basement, inefficient heating and cooling systems, a small parking lot that does not accommodate many staff or parents, and there is no bus loop, so buses have to line up on Pine Street to drop students off and pick them up.
TCAPS officials say they have yet to see a complete list of the school’s needed repairs.
Based on the size of the building, the cost for repairs has been estimated at anywhere from $30 million to $50 million, as previously reported. Superintendent John VanWagoner said repairs will likely come in closer to the lower end of that range.
The district hired Miller Davis and Diekema Hamann to handle the construction management, architecture and design for all the upcoming projects in the district on the bond timeline. They are currently conducting assessments of all TCAPS buildings, which they will present to the board in the near future, VanWagoner said.
TCAPS will host community forums at each building in the coming weeks for staff, parents and community members to voice their opinions on what repairs should take precedence and what they would like to see done at their schools, VanWagoner said.
“When you have a building that’s over 100 years old, there’s a lot of community significance,” VanWagoner said. “We want to honor that.”
The community can expect to know more specific plans for the building by the fall, VanWagoner said.
But, at this point, everything is on the table — even a complete rebuild. But school officials were clear that they want to follow the public’s lead on the decision.
“After we go through some public input sessions, I think we’re going to be able to start having a better idea,” Newman-Bale said. “But, until then, I’m really trying to keep an open mind.”
Newman-Bale said he’s looking forward to the future conversations, especially because he expects board members to have open minds and varying opinions and levels of attachment to the building.
For Newman-Bale, one of the more complex sides of this issue is the fact that the building is historically significant and preserving its historic elements will present challenges to make taxpayer-funded repairs as functional and long-lasting as possible.
“There are just so many inefficiencies,” TCAPS Board Secretary Josey Ballenger said. “At the same time, it is a beautiful, historic building that has a lot of aesthetic and sentimental value to such a great neighborhood, as well as Grand Traverse County residents who attended the school.”
Ballenger, whose children attend Central Grade, said she knows it won’t be easy to make everyone happy, but the board needs to remain open-minded and reflect what the community at-large wants.
While Central Grade renovations have always been part of TCAPS plans and have been talked about for years, it was not treated as a priority before the current school board and administration, Ballenger noted.
But with a relatively new superintendent and a lot of new board members, Ballenger said she feels TCAPS is making it more of a priority, which is ultimately what the district deserves.
“The project’s been deferred a long time,” Ballenger said. “We owe it to the students, staff and Central Grade neighborhood — and the community at large — to figure out its future.”
