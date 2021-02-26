MAPLETON — Proposed regulations that would loosen Peninsula Township’s solar ordinance so homeowners and farmers can build larger, ground-mounted arrays for their own use are on hold.
Township trustees tabled an ordinance clearing the way for ground-mounted systems with a capacity of 30 kilowatts or larger on some agriculture-zoned land, with certain restrictions depending on size and location.
They unanimously agreed to task trustees Isaiah Wunsch, also a planning commissioner who helped shape the draft rules, and David Sanger with clearing up language concerning net metering agreements.
Those let electricity customers sell excess power from their solar, wind or other electricity-generating setups to their electric utility through a two-way meter, and buy what remaining electricity they need.
Trustees will reconsider the amendment at their March 9 meeting.
While they seemed to largely agree that any power generated on a property should stay there, Sanger, Wunsch and township Supervisor Rob Manigold said the new rules won’t bar solar array owners from selling excess power back to their utility — that’s Consumers Energy throughout much of the township, Manigold said, with Traverse City Light & Power also serving a small area just north of city limits.
Manigold said the proposed rules are aimed at people building solar arrays primarily for their own use.
The township doesn’t want large commercial arrays, or someone building a big solar installation on farmland and selling all the power it produces, Wunsch said.
“I think one of the things we’re trying to figure out is, how do you allow net metering but limit the purely commercial, industrial utility from putting up a massive array in the township,” he said after the meeting.
Limiting the size of an array that a property owner could build without a special use permit to 30 kilowatts in capacity should head off most of that concern, Wunsch said — utility-scale installations are many times larger. Plus, a ground-mounted array is counted under the township’s lot coverage limits.
Consumers Energy ended its net metering program in December 2020, replacing it with a distributed generation program — a similar setup also that pays for customers’ excess power, according to the utility.
State law in 2016 replaced net metering programs with one like Consumers Energy adopted, according to the Michigan Public Services Commission.
Trustees questioned the ordinance’s rules on net metering after Sanger suggested tweaking language to state the township wants solar panel owners to have a net metering agreement.
That could rule out self-contained systems that aren’t linked to the power grid, Wunsch said.
Township Planner Randy Mielnik gave an example after the meeting of a farm owner using solar panels and a battery bank to power a pole barn.
Mielnik said allowing larger, ground-mounted arrays is to help farms and other agricultural properties after a township resident noted 10 kilowatts is too small for those users.
Peninsula Township already allowed roof-mounted solar panels, and added rules for ground-mounted arrays up to 10 kilowatts in capacity in any zoning district through a 2019 amendment, Mielnik said — the ordinance imposes height and setback limits, among others.
Under the amendment, arrays up to 30 kilowatts would be allowed in A-1 agricultural districts, draft rules show.
Wunsch said a setup that size is about 2,400 square feet.
Arrays between 10 and 30 kilowatts would need a special use permit if they’re located on properties included in a viewshed — properties considered to be part of particularly striking views, Mielnik said.
The township’s updating its map to better show which parcels are included.
Arrays larger than 30 kilowatts would also need a special use permit, according to the draft ordinance. They’d be barred from viewshed properties.
Wunsch said the proposed change would impact his family farm, for which he once researched the feasibility of a solar installation, but he opted not to recuse himself from the discussion. That’s because he’s no longer considering a ground-mounted array and the change applies broadly across A-1 zoned properties, he said.
Chateau Chantal, a winery and bed and breakfast in the township, installed a 148.5-kilowatt solar array in 2015, company CEO Marie-Chantal Dalese said.
They generate about 40 percent of the business’s power needs and so far have no maintenance issues.
The installation predates the township’s first rules for ground-mounted arrays, Wunsch said — Dalese said the business amended a special use permit that covers the whole property to add them.
She heard the township was considering changing its rules, and although they wouldn’t impact Chateau Chantal, she believes the Peninsula should open up its zoning regulations for solar panels.
“I’m in favor of people having the right to be able to use solar power on their land, and it has been a benefit for us with our installed array,” she said.
