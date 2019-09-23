OLD MISSION — Public opposition moved Peninsula Township trustees to sink plans to improve a boat launch at Haserot Beach and chart a course to build one at Kelley Park instead.
Trustees at a recent meeting unanimously agreed to reject a state Waterways Commission grant to overhaul the Haserot Beach launch, and pursue acquiring Kelley Park from the state.
They would then design a boat launch for Kelley Park with public input, seek another grant to build it and remove the Haserot launch, according to the memorandum they approved.
Their decision comes nearly a month after township residents packed the meeting hall when the township board was set to consider accepting the $170,217 grant. Residents mostly spoke against the project.
Letters to trustees since then questioned the safety of a boat launch so close to a swimming spot, and the congested parking situation nearby.
“As Haserot has become busier and busier over the years, I’ve become more and more concerned about the unhealthy mix of power boats, swimmers, cars and pedestrians that swarm the road, parking lot, beach and water on busy weekends,” Tim Prescott wrote in a letter to township officials — his family owns property near the beach, he wrote.
Rob Manigold, Township Supervisor, said the project at Haserot Beach aimed to add parking to make the spot safer, along with overhauling the single-lane boat launch there. He agreed that separating boaters and swimmers by moving the launch to Kelley Park makes the most sense.
The new one-lane launch would provide at least 2.5 feet of draft, Manigold said — he called it a “shallow water” launch. He also suggested planting wildflowers and dune grass on land for a more natural look, and avoiding disturbing the wetlands and shore grasses already there.
Township resident Sarah Crane said moving the boat launch to Kelley Park could help with parking problems around Haserot, but she hopes parking there would be limited to prevent Kelley Park and the nearby road from being choked with trucks and trailers.
Crane said parking around Haserot Beach is her main concern, and she expects it’ll remain an issue unless on-street parking is eliminated. Vehicles are squeezing into a tight area around the increasingly popular swimming spot, and kids running across the road to get to the water create a dangerous situation.
“In my opinion, it’s just dumb luck that a child hasn’t been hit and killed out here yet,” she said.
Manigold told trustees he raised the issue with the Michigan State Police — the agency he was told could limit parking near the beach — but his concerns were dismissed.
Most who commented, either in person or in writing, supported moving the ramp from Haserot Beach to Kelley Park, although a few called for no new boat launches, period.
Audience member John Anders asked why the township didn’t move the swimming area to Kelley Park and leave the Haserot Beach boat launch, which already leads to deep water, as is.
Kelley Park once was a campground, then was planned for condos, Manigold said. Those plans never went through and the state bought it with a Natural Resources Trust Fund grant.
Township officials considered Kelley Park for a boat launch site before, but dropped it because the dredging needs were deemed too costly. Township officials later set their sights on improving the Haserot Beach launch, in part because of residents’ input.
It’s possible the Haserot Beach boat launch violates an agreement to add private land to the park, Manigold said. A previous owner gave up a strip of property on the park’s east end, provided no structures were built. The boat launch may encroach on that, Manigold said.
Manigold said a member of the family that gave the property to the township told him the family wants to work with the township and isn’t interested in legal action.
Township Clerk Becky Chown told trustees it’s another reason to consider moving the boat launch.
Manigold said the next step is to talk with the DNR about obtaining a long-term lease on Kelley Park. He believes the move is the best for the community, many residents of which consider Haserot Beach and Old Mission Harbor theirs.
“You know, there was a lot of emotion and there still is, so we’ll take the time and work with everyone and try to get everybody’s concerns addressed, and come out with a safe Haserot Beach and a boat launch over at Kelley (Park),” he said.
