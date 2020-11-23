MAPLETON — Trustees for Peninsula Township will meet Monday to discuss how to defend against a lawsuit brought by 11 wineries and a winery association.
Township Supervisor Rob Manigold said there’s not much he can say about the lawsuit, but he suspects attorneys for the township will discuss in closed session how they plan to counter the legal challenge in U.S. District Court.
Manigold said the board may take action after.
“I mean, it’s more to get the whole board in and find out, this means this, and this is what we want to do, so there may be some action taken at that meeting at the end,” he said.
The Wineries of Old Mission Peninsula and 11 wineries are suing over zoning restrictions they’re calling an infringement on their free speech and enterprise rights, as previously reported. The township’s attorney previously agreed in a letter that some sections may be problematic, while rejecting other claims by winery owners.
Manigold and township Planner Randy Mielnik previously said those provisions that seemed to run afoul of the law were the target of a months-long rewriting process, one in which several of the plaintiffs were participating.
The wineries suing are Bowers Harbor Vineyard & Winery Inc., Brys Winery LC, Chateau Grand Traverse LTD, Tabone Vineyards LLC, Two Lads LLC, Winery at Black Star Farms LLC and Villa Mari LLC. Plaintiffs also include the companies that operate Bonobo Winery, Chateau Chantal, Hawthorne Vineyards and Peninsula Cellars.
The wineries and association are seeking a preliminary injunction and the township has until Dec. 11 to respond to the complaint, court records show.
Meanwhile, township officials are working through the rest of a substantial rewrite of its zoning code, Manigold said. Those efforts have been complicated by pandemic restrictions, and he believes the township could set aside more controversial subjects like short-term rentals and shoreline restrictions for later.
