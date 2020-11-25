MAPLETON — Peninsula Township will defend against a lawsuit filed by a winery association and 11 wineries, according to attorney Greg Meihn.
Township trustees discussed just how they’ll proceed behind closed doors Monday, and agreed to move forward according to their legal counsel’s advice, Meihn said afterward. They also took pains to point out that the township was in the middle of rewriting its zoning ordinances at the center of the suit in U.S. District Court when plaintiffs brought it.
Trustees made clear that they haven’t taken any official position on how to rewrite those rules, and that a draft of the rules was on its way to the planning commission.
“We had been meeting with the wineries to try to resolve the issues that had been presented,” Township Supervisor Rob Manigold said. “At no time has there been a meeting or consensus of the town board.”
Trustee Marge Achorn echoed this, adding she was unaware of most of the issues until they were brought up recently.
The Wineries of Old Mission Peninsula Association and 11 wineries sued in U.S. District Court over zoning rules they contend violate the business’ free speech and enterprise rights, objecting to rules limiting or prohibiting events like weddings for some business types, to restricting what kind of branded merchandise others can sell.
Township Attorney Greg Meihn previously indicated some zoning rules were problematic while rejecting other claims — he said Monday those statements were made in the context of ongoing negotiations and not something township leaders approved.
The wineries involved are Bowers Harbor Vineyard & Winery Inc., Brys Winery LC, Chateau Grand Traverse LTD, Tabone Vineyards LLC, Two Lads LLC, Winery at Black Star Farms LLC and Villa Mari LLC. Companies that operate Bonobo Winery, Chateau Chantal, Hawthorne Vineyards and Peninsula Cellars also are suing.
Manigold and township Planner Randy Mielnik previously said the current rules were a patchwork resulting from several attempts at regulating the industry from its earliest days through its growth years.
The rewrite proposal drew heat from other township business owners who wanted to see rules affecting their own enterprises rewritten, Manigold said after Monday’s meeting — bed and breakfast owners asked for a similar ban on hosting weddings to be lifted, for example.
Attorneys for Peninsula Township have until Dec. 11 to respond to the complaint, court records show.
