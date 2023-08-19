MAPLETON — Peninsula Township is looking to fill a spot on its board of trustees after one member resigned.
Warren Wahl stepped down July 20, explaining in an email to township Supervisor Isaiah Wunsch that he could no longer meet the time commitment the position requires.
That brings to a close Wahl’s time on the board, which began in 2016 when he was elected as one of a slate of six candidates that swept out much of the previous board.
Wunsch was part of that same slate, and said he appreciated the opportunity to work with Wahl.
“I thought he did a solid job as a trustee during the time that he served with me,” he said. “Being a municipal official up here can be challenging and time-consuming, and I appreciate Warren’s willingness to do it for almost seven years.”
Trustees will look to appoint someone to serve the remaining year-and-a-half of Wahl’s term, Wunsch said.
Applications from township residents who are 18 and older are due by 4 p.m. Wednesday, according to a notice from the township.
From there, Wunsch said he’ll review the applicants and make a recommendation to trustees at their Sept. 12 meeting. They can either accept his suggestion or set a special meeting for candidate interviews.
By law, trustees have 45 days from when they accepted Wahl’s resignation on Aug. 8 to appoint his replacement, Wunsch said — that puts the last day at Sept. 22.
A message was left for Wahl Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.