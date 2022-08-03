Peninsula Township OKs preservation millage

TRAVERSE CITY — Peninsula Township taxpayers will once again be funding a program intended to preserve farmland in the community.
Old Mission Peninsula residents on Tuesday signed off on a renewal of the Purchase of Development Rights millage, which will allow the township to buy the development rights of farmland if property owners sign up.
That essentially means the township would pay a landowner if they agree not to use their property for any purposes other than agriculture.
Voters approved the ballot issue by a margin of 2,068 to 937, according to initial, unofficial results from township Clerk Becky Chown.
Since the program was introduced in 1994, this will be the third time voters have approved the use of a tax levy to support the program.
The last time the millage was renewed was in 2002, at the same rate as it will be in this latest round — 2 mills, or $2 for every $1,000 of taxable property value. The 2002 levy expired in 2021, but by the last year before its expiration, the township could only collect up to 1.7 mills because of Headlee Amendment restrictions.
The Headlee Amendment, a 1978 addition to the Michigan Constitution, restricts local governments from levying the full amount of their taxes if property values outpace inflation.
Following Tuesday’s vote, the millage could extend another 20 years, until 2041.
Isaiah Wunsch, who is both the Peninsula Township supervisor and a sixth generation farmer, said the passage of the millage will bring the township “pretty close to achieving the vision of the PDR.”
“One of the biggest challenges that I have, if I’m putting my farmer hat on, is that farmland has become very expensive and difficult to access for young farmers in Northwest Michigan,” Wunsch said. “And I think the PDR program has a good community benefit … but it’s also really vital to keeping agriculture viable in our region.”
In the first two rounds of funding, the township was able to purchase the property rights for more than 50 percent of the targeted land in the community. But, in recent years, the local government has been in a holding pattern on purchasing any more.
The township uses bonds to finance the property rights purchases, meaning that, after the voters approve the millage, the township has all the money at its disposal right away. But that also means the second half of the millage term is spent paying down that bond.
“From a taxpayer standpoint, if millage passes tonight, then you’ll see a continuation of status quo on tax rates,” Wunsch said. “But if you’re looking at it through the lens of quality of life … you’ll see a lot of new Farmland Protection agreements being put into place between the townships and landowners, because we haven’t had enough funds coming in on the back end of the bond payments to buy a lot of development rights for the last 30 years.”
Some farmers — even those who participate in the purchase of development rights program — were less enthralled by the potential deal the millage had to offer.
“From members of the farm community that I work with and converse with, opinions are certainly mixed,” said Jim Krupka, an Old Mission Peninsula resident. “But there are stronger opinions reflecting worries about what would come out of this initiative than I detect in kind of the general single-family resident type communities, because now the farmers recognize the degree of additional tax that’s going to come from this.”
He said, ultimately, using tax money to fund such a program can come down hard on farmers.
“(What’s) a little frustrating is a few people have managed to land some pretty big PDR payments, but many others are on the waiting list and have been there for a long time with this renewal, probably will remain on the list for a long time,” he said.
