MAPLETON — Most townships would back the decision to turn a state road over to their county, said Richard Liptak, Michigan Department of Transportation Traverse City Service Center manager.
“MDOT is typically a lightning rod for applying kind of statewide standards and a lot of times local communities don’t like that, they like to have local control over the roads,” he said.
So Peninsula Township’s continuing push against transferring M-37, or Center Road, from MDOT hands to Grand Traverse County’s is highly unusual, Liptak said. He heard MDOT Director Paul Ajegba tell township Supervisor Rob Manigold as much in a recent call.
Manigold chuckled when asked about the comment but didn’t back down from a torrent of arguments that he and the township board are making that M-37 is better off under state control. He’s hearing opposition to the transfer from residents as well, some of whom pushed for the road’s special designation.
“It’s important for us to keep a good, quality road out here and we think MDOT would be better, the road would be better under MDOT control,” he said. “We’re still trying to find out why they want to just drop us arbitrarily.”
Now, they have more time to make their case. It’s a road that serves tens of thousands of township residents, farmers hauling their harvest and tourists heading up Old Mission Peninsula, Manigold said.
The state department postponed a hearing originally set for May 21 on removing the road’s Pure Michigan Byway route status, MDOT North Region spokesman James Lake said — state law requires dropping that designation if MDOT turns the road over to Grand Traverse County Road Commission. The jurisdictional transfer itself is on pause as well.
Manigold said he’ll meet with MDOT Director Paul Ajegba sometime in July to tour the road that Manigold said is Old Mission Peninsula’s lifeline. He expects the public hearing to be rescheduled in the fall.
Lake said state highways typically serve as connections from one population center to another. But M-37 north of Traverse City doesn’t meet that criteria.
“The change in designation, even the removal of the Pure Michigan Byway designation would not change the fact that the road there exists,” he said.
The primary difference is that Grand Traverse County Road Commission, which already maintains the road under contract with the state, would maintain it with state Act 51 money for county roads — Traverse City would do the same with its stretch.
Manigold said the county road commission could spend that money on any county road.
“What guarantee do we have from the road commission that they would actually spend that money out here? None,” he said.
That’s already true of how MDOT spends on its county highway system, Lake said. There’s no dedicated pot of funds for M-37 in Peninsula Township.
Plus, that stretch of road is the lowest priority for MDOT, county road commission Manager Brad Kluczynski said. Its traffic volume would make it a high priority for the county, and he believes the road could be in better shape after the transfer.
As is, MDOT is only responsible for signage and resurfacing, Kluczynski said.
“Whether or not it’s our road or MDOT’s road, the same person is going to be driving that road to do the plowing, the same person is going to be driving the road to patch the potholes,” he said.
Kluczynski is also confident he’ll be able to resurface more of the road with the same amount of money the state spends. He’s planning on resurfacing the entire road over two years, and said MDOT could only do three-fourths with the same amount.
That’s just the start of a long list of arguments and counter-arguments between the township, county and state. Manigold is also worried about extras like a scenic turnout and paved shoulders, while Kluczynski said the state hasn’t paid for those extras in a decade and the county could seek economic development funds to maintain the turnout.
And while Manigold said the Pure Michigan Byway status gives the road extra protections, Lake and Liptak said that’s not the case.
Manigold said there’s a pervasive feeling that Peninsula Township was left out of the transfer process.
County road commission board member Jason Gillman said he notified the township board that the county and state were working on it months before a 2019 road commission board vote to back the transfer.
Manigold previously said the township could consider legal action to block the transfer, and its board twice sent letters to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer asking to stop the transfer.
He hopes everyone involved will step back and take a closer look at the issues.
“It’s not just the money the road commission could gain by taking over jurisdiction of the highway and then use on other county roads than M-37,” he said.
Kluczynski said he doesn’t expect the state to stop its push to hand over dead-end state highway spurs.
Lake said that’s still the case with M-37’s northern terminus.
“It’s still our intention to move forward with the jurisdictional transfer, although we’re going to reserve judgement until the public comment and public hearing process is completed for that Pure Michigan (Byway) designation,” he said.
