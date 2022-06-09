MAPLETON — Rob Manigold will step down as Peninsula Township supervisor.
He announced his upcoming resignation at the end of a special township board meeting Thursday, telling trustees he had some health issues to deal with.
It was an emotional moment that had trustees in tears, thanking him and telling him they loved him, township Treasurer Marge Achorn said.
"I will miss him terribly, because he's been my mentor for six years since we first started out with them in 2016," she said.
Messages left with Manigold Thursday afternoon weren't returned. He told trustees shortly after adjourning the meeting that it had been a pleasure working with them.
Achorn was among the elected members to sweep out much of a previous township board in that year's election, as previously reported. So too was Manigold, who beat then-Supervisor Pete Correia in a primary challenge with no opponent set for the general election. Correia died before his term ended, and Manigold agreed to step in early.
It wasn't his first time in the role, having served as supervisor from 1998 to 2013, as previously reported.
Township Trustee David Sanger said he worked with Manigold since 2000, and again when the supervisor rejoined the township board.
"I've known him to be just very much concerned about the township and dedicated," he said. "I mean, he basically put his life into the township."
At that same meeting, trustees accepted the resignation of Greg Meihn and his firm as the township's general counsel, effective June 28. They agreed to engage Fahey Schulz Burzych Rhodes, an Okemos-based firm, as attorneys both for an ongoing lawsuit brought by several township wineries, and an association and as the township government's general counsel once Meihn steps aside.
Meihn, reached Thursday afternoon, said he wasn't available at the moment and couldn't be reached in a subsequent attempt.
Board members voted 6-0 to accept Meihn's resignation and go with the new firm less than a week after U.S. District Court Judge Paul Maloney largely sided with the wineries and association Wineries of the Old Mission Peninsula. Trustee Warren Wahl was absent.
Maloney agreed to block most of the ordinances the plaintiffs challenged as illegal or unconstitutional, including one dictating how much peninsula-grown fruit some winery types must purchase and another that set a closing time for some wineries yet was enforced by the township against all of them.
A few issues remain, and the judge didn't decide on the wineries' and association's claims that the ordinances being challenged cost them a little more than $200 million over five years, damages Meihn previously disputed as having never occurred.
Both Township trustee Isaiah Wunsch and Sanger said they thought accepting Meihn's resignation and working with the new firm was the right choice for the township.
That's especially so after hearing township residents' concerns, Sanger said.
"They're concerned about the ramifications of the of the lawsuit and the ramifications of the decision reached by the judge issued last Friday on the 4th of June," he said.
Peninsula Township brought on Meihn as general counsel after he represented the township in a legal dispute over a land split involving Correia's property.
That suit ultimately settled in 2017 after 13th Circuit Court Judge Thomas Power agreed the township recombining some of the split parcels fixed the central issue and plaintiffs agreed not to press others in the case — Correia's family and attorney said at the time the supervisor did nothing wrong.
The township began looking for a new firm to represent it both in the lawsuit and in general after receiving the resignation letter from Meihn, which arrived some time after an earlier special meeting on Monday, Wunsch said.
Achorn, Sanger and Wunsch all expected to discuss how to move forward in filling the opening Manigold will leave when trustees meet again Tuesday. It's the same meeting where they're set to consider a zoning ordinance rewrite that's been some time in the making.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.