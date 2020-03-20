Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Windy. Snow during the morning will taper off during the afternoon but it will remain cloudy. Morning high of 38F with temps falling to near 25. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 18F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.