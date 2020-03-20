MAPLETON — Peninsula Township is taking its former clerk to court over claims she took some files, including closed meeting minutes.
Joanne Westphal is accused of failing to return 10 sets of closed meeting minutes, and accessing numerous other township files to save a copy before she left her post in December 2018, according to a complaint the township filed against her.
Township attorney Greg Meihn said the legal action’s primary goal is getting those closed meeting minutes back. Doing so protects attorney-client privilege and comments made during those sessions, and is necessary for the township to comply with the Open Meetings Act.
“I can’t think of anything more important in the operation of a township than protecting those kinds of rights,” he said.
Westphal resigned in September 2018 amid a dispute with two township employees. Township Zoning Administrator Christina Deeren accused Westphal of violating her privacy after Westphal discussed Deeren’s medical situation in an August meeting where trustees debated who should conduct an annual audit of the township’s property development rights program. Westphal also suggested township Assessor Sally Akerley was already overworked, a suggestion Akerley rejected at a later meeting.
The ensuing spat prompted Westphal to resign over what she called bullying, insubordination and intimidation, meeting minutes show.
Meihn’s subsequent investigation found all three parties acted poorly but the behavior wasn’t severe or pervasive enough to constitute a hostile work environment, he said.
Westphal had the opportunity to return the missing meeting minutes or tell the township where they are, but hasn’t responded, Meihn said.
Michigan State Police investigators found Westphal’s laptop was used to access Akerley and Deeren’s employee information, on top of numerous sets of meeting minutes.
“Other than the employee information, all of this information could and should have been obtained by the Defendant through a Freedom of Information Act ... request to the Township,” the complaint reads.
David Edmondson, who’s a co-trustee with Westphal of the Edmondson and Westphal trusts, sent in a FOIA request in 2018 for all township board meeting minutes from 2016 to 2018, but withdrew after the township quoted a $978.82 price to fulfill it.
Investigators found Westphal’s laptop was used to transfer files to a USB drive 14 times, seven of which happened on days the township’s offices were closed and after Westphal had submitted her resignation. They also found an email Westphal sent shortly before her last day that referenced a closed session discussion.
The complaint accuses Westphal of violating her duties, breaching her fiduciary and loyalty duties, common law and statutory conversion and violating the township’s ethics ordinance.
Court files didn’t list an attorney for Westphal. She didn’t return several messages left for her.
