MAPLETON — Peninsula Township could get some help defending itself against a lawsuit challenging its wineries ordinance if a federal judge agrees to let a group of residents and property owners intervene.
Protect the Peninsula, as the group is named, should be able to join the lawsuit brought by Wineries of the Old Mission Peninsula and 11 wineries, township Attorney Greg Meihn wrote in court filings responding to the group’s request.
The wineries association represents all but one of those wineries, and together the plaintiffs are challenging township zoning rules they contend are infringements on constitutional commerce, free speech, due process or religious rights, or preempted by state law.
Joseph Infante, an attorney for the wineries and association, argued in a filing that Protect the Peninsula shouldn’t be allowed to intervene, in part because the group’s interest is too general to give it a legal right to be a part of the lawsuit.
He also wrote that even if the issues being litigated impacted the group, it still may petition local, county and state governments to change the rules. Plus, Peninsula Township already represents the group’s interests in the case.
Meihn in his filing, however, agreed with Protect the Peninsula’s argument that while the township government represents its residents in general, Protect the Peninsula is better able to defend the interests of neighbors who would be impacted by winery rules being overturned.
Allowing the group would create a “full argument,” one where the wineries, township and public interests Protect the Peninsula seeks to represent are part of the suit, Meihn said.
“So we have not only wanted PTP to come in but had asked them if they were interested in coming in, and of course they were, and we are welcoming their view and their concepts and their thoughts into this whole mix,” he said.
The township’s position came as good news to T.J. Andrews, Protect the Peninsula’s attorney. She rejected the wineries’ and association’s claims in her response, and on Wednesday said she sees local zoning as a social contract of sorts, where everyone gives up something and everyone benefits in return. She argued the lawsuit could topple that arrangement.
“When you pull out little pieces of it and just invalidate it, it undoes the whole thing,” she said.
Michigan law goes on at length about what townships can and can’t regulate through zoning, Andrews said. That includes noise, property preservation, scenic views, aesthetics and much more. Courts are wary of second-guessing those rules if townships followed the right process in adopting them, she argued. And residents whose input helped shape those rules expected them to stay in place, or at least have a say if township officials amend them.
The wineries and association argued that process had all but ground to a halt more than a year after the association and several of the wineries pointed to rules that seemed arbitrary at best or unconstitutional at worst, filings show. For example, township rules ban farm processing facilities from selling T-shirts, coffee cups or bumper stickers but not logoed wine glasses. They’re also barred from hosting numerous types of events like weddings, costing untold lost revenues.
Some of the wineries and association raised those issues mid-2019, and filed suit after the township’s rewrite of its zoning ordinance largely left the rules in question untouched, or made them more restrictive, the plaintiffs argued.
Township officials, however, previously claimed the lawsuit caught them off guard amid negotiations over those new rules, as previously reported.
Messages for Infante weren’t returned Thursday.
U.S. District Court Judge Paul Maloney in January ruled against putting the ordinances in question on hold, as previously reported. He pointed to some possible merit in the arguments against the rules — state law may preempt some Peninsula regulations like operating hours — but ultimately opted against what he called upending existing regulations with nothing to take their place.
Andrews said she believes claims that state laws preempt local zoning rules like closing times are completely meritless — longstanding precedent lets local governments to set shorter hours than state liquor laws allow, for one, she said.
The wineries involved are Bowers Harbor Vineyard & Winery Inc., Brys Winery LC, Chateau Grand Traverse LTD, Tabone Vineyards LLC, Two Lads LLC, Winery at Black Star Farms LLC and Villa Mari LLC.
Companies doing business as Bonobo Winery, Chateau Chantal, Hawthorne Vineyards and Peninsula Cellars also are suing, and all plaintiffs are members of Wineries of the Old Mission Peninsula except Bonobo Winery.
Maloney hasn’t decided on whether Protect the Peninsula can join the lawsuit, Andrews said.
The organization was founded in 1979 and has been involved in a number of Peninsula Township zoning battles and, occasionally, litigation, according to information from the group. Those include past changes or challenges to township winery regulations.
Meihn said mediation to potentially resolve the suit starts Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.